‘Accidentally added to a war chat’ — 27 memes roasting the SignalGate leak

U.S. officials accidentally included The Atlantic‘s editor-in-chief in a Signal group chat discussing military strikes in Yemen. This incident, now dubbed “SignalGate,” has ignited a firestorm of memes across social media platforms.

The national security mistake came to light when The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg revealed he had been added to a Signal group chat by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. The chat included high-ranking officials such as Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Additionally, they reportedly shared sensitive details about impending military operations in Yemen. Goldberg detailed his unexpected inclusion and the alarming disclosures in his article in The Atlantic.

In response, Defense Secretary Hegseth denied any war plans were shared, stating, “Nobody was texting war plans and that’s all I have to say about that.” Despite these denials, the National Security Council has confirmed the authenticity of the messages and launched an investigation into the breach.

This incident has not only sparked a wave of online humor but also serious discussions about the protocols governing the communication of sensitive information. The use of unsecured messaging apps by top officials raises questions about the safeguarding of national secrets. As Pete Buttigieg noted on his social media accounts, “From an operational security perspective, this is the highest level of f*ckup imaginable. These people cannot keep America safe.”

As news of SignalGate has spread, social media users quickly turned the situation into a meme. The internet’s reaction underscores the public’s incredulity at the government’s security mishap. Users on platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, Threads, and BlueSky have highlighted concerns over national security practices.

Check out 27 of the funniest SignalGate memes found around the internet:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.