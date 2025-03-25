Advertisement
‘Accidentally added to a war chat’ — 27 memes roasting the SignalGate leak

‘Here are the secret war plans of the United States. Reply STOP to opt out of these texts.’

Anna Good
2 panel image: on the left is a Bluesky post from @vacci.ne and on the right is an X post from Max Burns.

U.S. officials accidentally included The Atlantic‘s editor-in-chief in a Signal group chat discussing military strikes in Yemen. This incident, now dubbed “SignalGate,” has ignited a firestorm of memes across social media platforms.

The national security mistake came to light when The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg revealed he had been added to a Signal group chat by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. The chat included high-ranking officials such as Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Additionally, they reportedly shared sensitive details about impending military operations in Yemen. Goldberg detailed his unexpected inclusion and the alarming disclosures in his article in The Atlantic.

In response, Defense Secretary Hegseth denied any war plans were shared, stating, “Nobody was texting war plans and that’s all I have to say about that.” Despite these denials, the National Security Council has confirmed the authenticity of the messages and launched an investigation into the breach. 

This incident has not only sparked a wave of online humor but also serious discussions about the protocols governing the communication of sensitive information. The use of unsecured messaging apps by top officials raises questions about the safeguarding of national secrets. As Pete Buttigieg noted on his social media accounts, “From an operational security perspective, this is the highest level of f*ckup imaginable. These people cannot keep America safe.”

As news of SignalGate has spread, social media users quickly turned the situation into a meme. The internet’s reaction underscores the public’s incredulity at the government’s security mishap. Users on platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter, Threads, and BlueSky have highlighted concerns over national security practices. 

Check out 27 of the funniest SignalGate memes found around the internet:

1.

SignalGate meme
@vacci.ne/BlueSky
2.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'Pete Hegseth's morning routine just dropped.'
@vacci.ne/BlueSky

3.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'dance like no one is watching text like the editor of the Atlantic was accidentally added to the group chat and is reading everything'
@ItsMattsLaw/X
4.

SignalGate meme
@ItsMattsLaw/X

5.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'me reading national security secrets bc i've been accidentally added to a group chat'
@dieworkwear/X
6.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'New phone, Houthis'
@dieworkwear/X

7.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'if I text you this it means your secret is NOT safe with me' with a screenshot of Mike Waltz's emoji text.
@lizchar/X
8.

SignalGate meme
@lizchar/X

9.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'Very serious administration' with a screenshot of Big Bird sitting in on a meeting, text over him says, 'Dude from Atlantic.'
@KarinaVinnikova/X
10.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'Pete Hegseth drunk texting reporters at The Atlantic'
@KarinaVinnikova/X

11.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'Here are the secret war plans of the United States. Reply STOP to opt out of these texts.'
@JoshMalina/X
12.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'Vice President texting the group, 'chat are we cooked''
@JoshMalina/X

13.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'if i send you this it means a reporter is in the group chat' with a screenshot of Mike Waltz's emoji text.
@jameslineky/X
14.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'T, I'm sorry. I had no idea that reporter was in the group chat'
@jameslineky/X

15.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'What if Pete Hegeseth had WhatsApp'
@jameslineky/X
16.

SignalGate meme, text reads, 'Bursts into the room: HOUTHI AND THE BLOWFISH'
@jameslineky/X

17.

In Body Image
@jameslineky/X
18.

In Body Image
@JoshEakle/X

19.

In Body Image
@JoshEakle/X
20.

In Body Image
@JoshEakle/X

21.

In Body Image
@sussuration_/Threads
22.

#Hegseth #SignalGate

Robert Rowley (@robertrowley.bsky.social) 2025-03-25T04:40:07.484Z

23.

In Body Image
@nagy_minaj/X
24.

In Body Image
@nagy_minaj/X

25.

In Body Image
@nagy_minaj/X
26.

In Body Image
@themaxburns/X

27.

In Body Image
@themaxburns/X
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

