Oscars 2025, as told by 30 of the internet’s funniest memes

The 2025 Oscars weren’t just about awards, they inspired a wave of memes, from Adam Sandler’s cameo to Timothée Chalamet’s butter-colored suit.

The 97th Academy Awards delivered a night of memorable moments, blending high fashion, unexpected humor, and heartfelt speeches. Making his Oscars hosting debut, Conan O’Brien delivered a monologue filled with sharp wit.

O’Brien’s opening monologue took an amusing turn when he called out Adam Sandler, who was dressed in a hoodie and basketball shorts. O’Brien jested, comparing Sandler’s look to that of a late-night poker player. Sandler jokingly defended his laid-back style before kissing Timothée Chalamet on the head and running away.

Chalamet, meanwhile, turned heads on the red carpet with a custom butter-yellow suit by Givenchy’s Sarah Burton. The bold fashion choice sparked a flurry of online reactions, with some fans drawing playful comparisons to BTS’s hit song “Butter.”

2025 Oscars highlights

Ariana Grande’s rendition of “Over the Rainbow” and her iconic red slipper dress took center stage. Grande and Cynthia Erivo performed “Defying Gravity” to a round of applause. Despite being nominated for 10 Oscars, Wicked only won two: Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win Best Costume Design and Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales won Best Production Design.

Adrien Brody and Halle Berry recreated their iconic spontaneous kiss from the 2003 Oscars. The Substance star Margaret Qualley, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Doja Cat, and “Escapism” singer Raye performed an homage to James Bond. This performance sparked rumors that the next 007 would be a woman. Queen Latifah paid tribute to the late Quincy Jones, a seven-time Oscar winner who passed on Nov. 3, 2024. Conan O’Brien also joked at the halfway point of the awards show that this was the time that Kendrick Lamar would perform his diss track about Drake.

Much to the frustration of viewers, the Hulu stream of the 97th Academy Awards cut off before the announcement of Best Actress and Best Picture.

Overall, the 2025 Oscars combined glamour with genuine moments, leaving audiences with plenty to discuss, celebrate, and bemoan.

Check out 30 of the best Oscars memes and reactions below:

I’m crying bro you’re at the Oscars https://t.co/7pzs9rZH0L — sam (@burritoprophet) March 3, 2025

wow demi moore getting passed up for a younger brighter star someone should make a movie about this — Sylvian (#1 Skinamarink Fan) (@TheAlexSylvian) March 3, 2025

“damn, adrien’s speech so long i feel like i’m watching the brutalist again.” one person kind of laughs. i go for my phone. twitter dot com. damn, adrien’s speech so long i fee — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) March 3, 2025

you can’t have quentin tarantino come on after adrian brody like we need a bit of a break between freaks — sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) March 3, 2025

i hope yall know they’re 100% going to dicaprio timothee. get ready to celebrate his best actor win in 2037 — monitoring spirit (@varcmus) March 3, 2025

damn near half of hollywood’s A list is missing from this year’s Oscars because Nolan is filming THE ODYSSEY in Marrakech lmao — Oz Bobb (gooch) (@bobgoochman) March 2, 2025

how am i going to enrich the taste of this beautiful baked potato



the illustrious stick of butter: pic.twitter.com/cBugnrtIao — wes (@mannmiami) March 2, 2025

