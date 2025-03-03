Advertisement
Oscars 2025, as told by 30 of the internet’s funniest memes

‘wow demi moore getting passed up for a younger brighter star someone should make a movie about this…’

Oscar audience with text 'this is what it feels like when someone posts a gross pic of me on their story'(l), Tweet 'Im crying bro you're at the oscars' with retweet from Ben Stiller 'Knicks win'

The 2025 Oscars weren’t just about awards, they inspired a wave of memes, from Adam Sandler’s cameo to Timothée Chalamet’s butter-colored suit. 

The 97th Academy Awards delivered a night of memorable moments, blending high fashion, unexpected humor, and heartfelt speeches. Making his Oscars hosting debut, Conan O’Brien delivered a monologue filled with sharp wit.

O’Brien’s opening monologue took an amusing turn when he called out Adam Sandler, who was dressed in a hoodie and basketball shorts. O’Brien jested, comparing Sandler’s look to that of a late-night poker player. Sandler jokingly defended his laid-back style before kissing Timothée Chalamet on the head and running away.

Chalamet, meanwhile, turned heads on the red carpet with a custom butter-yellow suit by Givenchy’s Sarah Burton. The bold fashion choice sparked a flurry of online reactions, with some fans drawing playful comparisons to BTS’s hit song “Butter.”

2025 Oscars highlights

Ariana Grande’s rendition of “Over the Rainbow” and her iconic red slipper dress took center stage. Grande and Cynthia Erivo performed “Defying Gravity” to a round of applause. Despite being nominated for 10 Oscars, Wicked only won two: Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win Best Costume Design and Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales won Best Production Design.

Adrien Brody and Halle Berry recreated their iconic spontaneous kiss from the 2003 Oscars. The Substance star Margaret Qualley, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Doja Cat, and “Escapism” singer Raye performed an homage to James Bond. This performance sparked rumors that the next 007 would be a woman. Queen Latifah paid tribute to the late Quincy Jones, a seven-time Oscar winner who passed on Nov. 3, 2024. Conan O’Brien also joked at the halfway point of the awards show that this was the time that Kendrick Lamar would perform his diss track about Drake.

Much to the frustration of viewers, the Hulu stream of the 97th Academy Awards cut off before the announcement of Best Actress and Best Picture.

Overall, the 2025 Oscars combined glamour with genuine moments, leaving audiences with plenty to discuss, celebrate, and bemoan.

Check out 30 of the best Oscars memes and reactions below:

1.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'haven't seen all best picture nominees' with a photo of a person in a straight jacket sitting on a bed with the words 'fake cinephile' around them.
@FILMGAINS/X
2.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'I’m getting asked my opinions on the Oscars (smiling tear emoji)' with a photo of a text conversation that says, 'i'm glad you asked' with a 6-hour voice message.
@FILMGAINS/X

3.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'Oscars In Memoriam in a few days is gonna have enough firepower to kill a man'
@eventualforever/X
4.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'Never ask a woman her age, a man his salary, an Academy Member to watch a movie.'
@eventualforever/X

5.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'too lazy to get food oscar party is catered from what’s in the fridge' with a photo of three groupings of food in front of a vase of flowers.
@electrolemon/X
6.

@electrolemon/X

7.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'oscars tonight) with a blurry photo of dogs playing in a house and iconic elements from 2024 movies Photoshopped on.
@willfulchaos/X
8.

9.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'checking out the biopics they said were pretty good every oscar season' with a photo of Martin Scorsese looking unamused with a plate of food in front of him covered with Paint-drawn ribbons that say, 'Fell for it again award.'
@willfulchaos/X

10.

Oscars meme
@wwxwashere/X

11.

Oscars meme response to a post about the magnitude 3.9 earthquake the night of the Oscars, text reads, 'Sean Baker set his Oscars down. Everyone chill.'
@wwxwashere/X

12.

13.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'The Oscars has become quite like Eurovision in that, past a certain point, they're deeply baffling'
@ewacat.bsky.social/BlueSky

14.

Oscars meme from Jimmy Kimmel, text reads, 'Happy Oscars Sunday!' with a photo of him standing next to Oscar the Grouch in his trash can. They are holding cardboard signs that say 'SCRAM' (Oscar) and 'Good luck Conan!' (Kimmel)
@ewacat.bsky.social/BlueSky

15.

16.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'Sean Baker won 4 Oscars in one night, tying Walt Disney's record from 1953. You just know Walt's head is cryoing in his frozen chamber'
@subtlebeast.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'Brazil, Latvia, and Palestine won the Oscars!'
@subtlebeast.bsky.social/BlueSky

18.

19.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'the hulu livestream of the oscars ended before they announced best actress and best picture' with a screenshot of a character holding a gun to his head while he screams.
@gcindisguise/X

20.

Oscars meme of Timothée Chalamet in his butter-yellow suit Photoshopped into a butter tray.
@gcindisguise/X

21.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'When the Emilia Perez songwriters started singing their own song during their acceptance speech.' with a photo of a disgruntled-looking John Lithgow.
@thejoshl/X

22.

Oscars meme with Adam Sandler in sweats and basketball shorts with the text, 'Me on Sunday night' sitting behind Da’Vine Joy Randolph looking amused, text over her says, 'Me on Friday night.'
@thejoshl/X

23.

Oscars meme
@thejoshl/X

24.

25.

Oscars meme
@katya_zamo/X

26.

Oscars meme of a little kid looking smug with an Oscars award in front of him.
@katya_zamo/X

27.

Oscars meme, text reads, 'hulu just turned off the oscars right before best actress & movie of the year????' with a screenshot of a confused woman looking to one side.
@katya_zamo/X

28.

29.

30.

