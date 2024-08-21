How the ‘Old Man Yells At Cloud’ meme became synonymous for Boomer takes

The Old Man Yells at Cloud meme aka the Old Man Shouts at Cloud meme, features a faux newspaper headline from an episode of The Simpsons above a ‘photo’ of Homer Simpson’s father Abe Simpson. It is often used by people confessing to their Boomer takes, or calling them out in others.

During the episode, Abe convinces Patty Bouvier (Marge Simpson’s sister) to use a photo of him from a local newspaper on his license. The newspaper headline above his photo reads, “Old man yells at cloud.” He makes the argument as he’s sitting in front of the camera, about to take a new photo.

Abe succeeds and walks over to a window, looks up at the clouds, and yells, “Who’s laughing now?” with the card in his hand.

Which episode of The Simpsons did the Old Man Yells at Cloud meme come from?

The episode featuring the headline is “The Old Man and the Key.” It is episode thirteen of the thirteenth season of the long-running animated comedy, which originally aired on March 10, 2002.

The meme gained popularity on blogs years after the episode first aired. One of the earliest uses was on a cloud-computing blogger page called ElasticVapor in 2008. As blogs made way for social media, the meme followed along.

Today, you’ll see the old man yells at cloud memes used when people admit their own elderly tendencies or resistance to change. Sometimes, it’s also used as a reaction meme, perfect for passing commentary on the opinions of others. It easily ranks among the most popular Simpsons memes.

