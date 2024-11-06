The internet’s best ‘Nuh Uh’ memes and GIFs

Nuh Uh memes and GIFs are where the subject shakes their head or says the catchphrase to refute, ignore, or dismiss something.
Meme basics
- Meme creator: Unknown
- Meme type: Reaction memes and GIFs
- First appearance: January 2022
- Origin source: Tenor
- Peak popularity: March 2024
Origin
The use of “nuh-uh ” is a “quick, invalidating phrase to instantly triumph in an argument,” per Urban Dictionary. The first GIF to capture this came in January 2022 on Tenor, showing a cartoon character wagging its finger to say no, with the caption above.
The simple but funny use of the phrase has led to many meme variations. They all aim to dissuade or dismiss, regardless of the seriousness or soundness of the argument they’re presenting.
What does “yuh huh” mean?
In a quick back and forth, a very likely response to “nuh uh,” where it means “No I didn’t,” or “that’s not right,” is “yuh huh.” “Yuh huh,” means “Yes it is,” or “Yes, I did” in that context.
Meme variations
Nuh Uh cat
A black cat shakes her head decidedly, rejecting whatever you have to say.
Star Wars Nuh Uh
Star Wars fans often use the catchphrase in memes. A sound on TikTok is devoted to turning the “Luke, I am your father” reveal by Darth Vader into an argument.
Wizard Nuh Uh
This wizard is not only putting his powers into his spell, but accompanying his counter spell with an Uno reverse card for extra flair.
Mr Puzzles Nuh Uh
Mr. Puzzles shakes his whole TV in dismissal.
Scout Nuh Uh
Thanos Nuh Uh
The mighty Thanos, in a tense moment, whips out a phrase that changes the tenor of the whole moment.
Drake Nuh Uh
Drake‘s puffer jacket meme makes a great pairing for the phrase, the pose of his hands delivering the same silly, childish energy.
South Park Nuh Uh
If you think this simple phrase is a childish or silly response, then you can understand why South Park is full of arguments that include it.
Batman Nuh Uh
Who has time for these well thought out arguments? Certainly not Batman.
Rat Nuh Uh
If you’ve ever seen a rat and thought every version of “nope,” know it might thinking the same of you.
Cowboy Nuh Uh
Ye olde west wasn’t immune to a good high noon, “nuh uh” battle.
Better Call Saul Nuh Uh Defense
You’re honor… no. That’s it, that’s the defense.
Super Mario Nuh Uh
Whether he’s wagging his finger at your or crossing his arms, Mario’s letting you know it’s a no, and he’s not amused.
My Hero Academia Nuh Uh
Deku’s mischievous uttering of the phrase is par for the course, exemplifying it’s use when playful but dismissive.
Michelle Tanner Nuh Uh
When you’re being just baby about your refusal, there’s Michelle Tanner’s cross-armed objection. It’s indignant to the accusation and syrupy sweet.
Nuh Uh Emojis
Emojis still reign supreme on the internet, so it’s no surprise there are multiple gifs to communicate the feeling. From finger wags to shaking heads, these range from casual to serious and snarly.
Chicken Nuh Uh
This silly chicken is putting his whole neck into his no.
Five Nights at Freddy’s Nuh Uh
The creepy animatronic bear’s finger wag and blank stare add something a little unsettling to a rejection.
Loretta DeVine Nuh Uh
If you’ve ever had that mom or auntie who doesn’t play, this is their energy. Use it wisely.
Sonic the Hedgehog Nuh Uh
Sonic the Hedgehog’s finger wag is hilarious because with the character’s arms, both stretched out of frame… where is the finger coming from? It makes what’s supposed to be slick and a little serious much funnier.
Niecy Nash Nuh Uh
For those quick “guess again!” moments where you’d use the phrase.
Magic the Gathering Nuh Uh
