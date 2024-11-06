Advertisement
Memes

The internet’s best ‘Nuh Uh’ memes and GIFs

Mm mmmm, nuh uh.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Eric Cartman Nuh Uh meme(l), Michelle Tanner Nuh Uh meme(r)

Nuh Uh memes and GIFs are where the subject shakes their head or says the catchphrase to refute, ignore, or dismiss something.

Featured Video

Meme basics

  • Meme creator: Unknown
  • Meme type: Reaction memes and GIFs
  • First appearance: January 2022
  • Origin source: Tenor
  • Peak popularity: March 2024
    nuh uh google trends

Origin

@beocore/Tenor
Advertisement

The use of “nuh-uh ” is a “quick, invalidating phrase to instantly triumph in an argument,” per Urban Dictionary. The first GIF to capture this came in January 2022 on Tenor, showing a cartoon character wagging its finger to say no, with the caption above.

The simple but funny use of the phrase has led to many meme variations. They all aim to dissuade or dismiss, regardless of the seriousness or soundness of the argument they’re presenting.

What does “yuh huh” mean?

In a quick back and forth, a very likely response to “nuh uh,” where it means “No I didn’t,” or “that’s not right,” is “yuh huh.” “Yuh huh,” means “Yes it is,” or “Yes, I did” in that context.

Advertisement
rick and morty, morty and summer "nuh uh, yuh huh" argument
Yarn.io

Meme variations

Nuh Uh cat

black cat shaking its head nuh uh
Yarn.io
Advertisement

A black cat shakes her head decidedly, rejecting whatever you have to say.

Star Wars Nuh Uh

In Body Image
@starwars_nuh_uh/TikTok
In Body Image
@starwars_nuh_uh/TikTok
Advertisement

Star Wars fans often use the catchphrase in memes. A sound on TikTok is devoted to turning the “Luke, I am your father” reveal by Darth Vader into an argument.

Wizard Nuh Uh

wizard nuh uh
@6ixPistols/Tenor

This wizard is not only putting his powers into his spell, but accompanying his counter spell with an Uno reverse card for extra flair.

Advertisement

Mr Puzzles Nuh Uh

Mr Puzzles nuh uh
@6ixPistols/Tenor

Mr. Puzzles shakes his whole TV in dismissal.

Scout Nuh Uh

orange shirt scout nuh uh gif
@Maicouh/Tenor
Advertisement

Thanos Nuh Uh

thanos nuh uh
@Maicouh/Tenor

The mighty Thanos, in a tense moment, whips out a phrase that changes the tenor of the whole moment.

Drake Nuh Uh

drake nuh uh
@Gengar094/IMGFLIP
Advertisement

Drake‘s puffer jacket meme makes a great pairing for the phrase, the pose of his hands delivering the same silly, childish energy.

South Park Nuh Uh

cartman nuh uh
@Gengar094/IMGFLIP
randy marsh nuh uh
@southpark/Tenor
Advertisement
kyle broflovski nuh uh
@southpark/Tenor

If you think this simple phrase is a childish or silly response, then you can understand why South Park is full of arguments that include it.

Batman Nuh Uh

batman slap nuh uh meme
@…WhoKnows/IMGFLIP
Advertisement

Who has time for these well thought out arguments? Certainly not Batman.

Rat Nuh Uh

rat nuh uh
@…WhoKnows/IMGFLIP

If you’ve ever seen a rat and thought every version of “nope,” know it might thinking the same of you.

Advertisement

Cowboy Nuh Uh

cowboy nuh uh
@MichaelLeCorre/IMGFLIP

Ye olde west wasn’t immune to a good high noon, “nuh uh” battle.

Better Call Saul Nuh Uh Defense

better call saul "your hunor, my client states nuh uh"
@MichaelLeCorre/IMGFLIP
Advertisement

You’re honor… no. That’s it, that’s the defense.

Super Mario Nuh Uh

super mario nuh uh meme
@idk125/Tenor
mario cart nuh uh
@idk125/Tenor
Advertisement

Whether he’s wagging his finger at your or crossing his arms, Mario’s letting you know it’s a no, and he’s not amused.

My Hero Academia Nuh Uh

nuh uh my hero academia
@_annanara/TikTok

Deku’s mischievous uttering of the phrase is par for the course, exemplifying it’s use when playful but dismissive.

Advertisement

Michelle Tanner Nuh Uh

michelle tanner full house nuh uh
@_annanara/TikTok

When you’re being just baby about your refusal, there’s Michelle Tanner’s cross-armed objection. It’s indignant to the accusation and syrupy sweet.

Nuh Uh Emojis

@whatinthedoodlefuck/Tenor
Advertisement
@whatinthedoodlefuck/Tenor
@whatinthedoodlefuck/Tenor

Emojis still reign supreme on the internet, so it’s no surprise there are multiple gifs to communicate the feeling. From finger wags to shaking heads, these range from casual to serious and snarly.

Chicken Nuh Uh

@jobruv/Tenor
Advertisement

This silly chicken is putting his whole neck into his no.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Nuh Uh

five nights at freddys nuh uh meme
@jobruv/Tenor

The creepy animatronic bear’s finger wag and blank stare add something a little unsettling to a rejection.

Advertisement

Loretta DeVine Nuh Uh

nuh uh lorette devine christmas deja vu
@betnetworks/Tenor

If you’ve ever had that mom or auntie who doesn’t play, this is their energy. Use it wisely.

Sonic the Hedgehog Nuh Uh

sonic the hedgehog nuh uh
@betnetworks/Tenor
Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog’s finger wag is hilarious because with the character’s arms, both stretched out of frame… where is the finger coming from? It makes what’s supposed to be slick and a little serious much funnier.

Niecy Nash Nuh Uh

niecy nash nuh uh
@GLAAD/GIPHY

For those quick “guess again!” moments where you’d use the phrase.

Advertisement

Magic the Gathering Nuh Uh

In Body Image
@GLAAD/GIPHY

More reaction memes and GIFs:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Drake Five Nights at Freddy’s Memes Sonic the Hedgehog South Park Star Wars
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot