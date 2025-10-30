NEO the $20K home robot sparks memes before it can even clean a room—22 of the best

Robotics company 1X dropped news of the humanoid helper called NEO Home Robot and opened preorders, and the internet immediately started posting memes about it. While some people dreamed about a friendly laundry-folding buddy, others compared the robot to a cursed mannequin that wandered out of a mall display. Nothing says “future of home robotics” like video edits of a $20,000 helper wobbling like a Sim, after all.

Even though the company called it the “world’s first consumer-ready humanoid robot,” many users remained skeptical.

What is the NEO Home Robot?

According to 1X, the NEO stands at 5’6″, weighs 66 lbs, and comes wrapped in a soft 3D lattice polymer. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G, enabling it to become a rather odd-looking speaker system. Because of the materials used, only the robot’s “hands” will be waterproof, however.

The FAQ even joked, “Should your NEO get wet, an automatic order will be placed for a child-sized plastic swimming pool and 100kgs of Basmati rice. Not really, but please don’t get NEO wet.”

In practice, the robot is slow-moving and takes time to complete simple tasks. Additionally, it is not fully autonomous and requires a 1X employee with a VR headset to operate, raising security concerns.

The price is, of course, what turned it from an internet oddity to a full-on spectacle. The price of buying the NEO sits at $20K upfront, or $499/month for a minimum of six months.

As @MKBHD tweeted, “So to be clear, this is a preorder for a humanoid home robot that will cost $20,000 or $500/month when it (maybe) ships next year, and currently is not finished. […] I see this as more of a hype reel for a thing that they’re hoping to be able to make someday.”

NEO Home Robot memes

Naturally, the internet reacted faster than the robot could do basic housework. Folks on social media joked about inviting a sci-fi-looking roommate who still needed someone else to drive it, essentially comparing it to a tall Roomba in costume.

Some also quipped about the robots taking over, with many people using a photo of the robot staring down at the camera from above as a meme image. Many of the memes were from the robot’s perspective, talking down to the “owner” where they are lying in bed, while others immediately latched onto the joke about humans using robots for sex.

“Good morning. Your wife snuck out to a Coldplay concert after you went to bed last night. Have a great day.”

“When I stay out a little too late with the boys and try to make it up to my wife by doing the dishes before she wakes up.”

When I stay out a little too late with the boys and try to make it up to my wife by doing the dishes before she wakes up pic.twitter.com/VWWiQuVrYf — Packy McCormick (@packyM) October 29, 2025

