“Nasty, with a Pucci outfit, nasty”: Alabama Barker’s Christmas haul is TikTok’s fave new vocal stim

Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker started a new TikTok meme with a line from her outrageous 2025 Christmas haul video. Everyone on the app is calling it their new vocal stim, all from her saying that a new pair of pumps is “nasty.”

Featured Video

“With a Pucci outfit? Nasty,” she confirmed.

Nasty with a Pucci outfit

During the post-Christmas weekend in 2025, Barker got a ton of views on her extensive gift haul video. The initial attention was over the fact that her dad, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, “went a little crazy” and bought her a pile of lingerie from Agent Provocateur.

Advertisement

Viewers widely dubbed that part of the nine-minute video creepy and weird, to the point that Alabama rebuffed her audience. Once everyone got over it, however, that left her comments on a pair of Saint Laurent strappy heels.

“These are one of my favorites, like,” she said before showing the heels to the camera. “Nasty. With a Pucci outfit? Nasty.”

“Nasty, with a Pucci outfit, nasty,” soon became a viral catchphrase meme on TikTok. If there’s a fit video in early 2026, good chance it comes with a related caption or the sound from the clip of Barker’s haul video.

Advertisement

Women are already trying to get their boyfriends to say it.

“I don’t even know what that means, dude,” said @caitlin.nickel’s man.

Everyone’s new favorite vocal stim

It’s reached the point that many TikTokers are calling the phrase their new “vocal stim.” If you’re behind the times, a vocal stim is any vocalization that someone uses to express anxiety, calm their nerves, drown out overstimulating input, or simply enjoy the feel and sound of it.

Advertisement

Stimming is more common among neurodivergent folks, but more accepted forms of the activity have spread to the neurotypical crowd. Many of these TikTokers are likely not really stimming, but using the idea as a joke to convey just how much they love a phrase like “nasty, with a Pucci outfit, nasty.”

“@Alabama barker ur vernacular is everything to me,” wrote @saptree.

Advertisement

One TikTok video by @vanessadailys calling the phrase her “new vocal stim” got over 10.8 million views.

Early this week, @trina._03 was “feeling realll nasty with a pucci outfit.”

Advertisement

Some lesser-known brands are already getting on the trend. Hong Kong egg waffle shop Puffles called one of their cone confections nasty with a Pucci outfit.

What else could be nasty like that? We’re sure to find out in the coming weeks.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.