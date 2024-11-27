Explaining the ‘My Femboy Roommate’ meme

The “My Femboy Roommate” meme comes from a popular video game about living with a “femboy” roommate named Robin, played from the POV of Robin’s roommate.

Featured Video

Who is the femboy roommate?

A femboy is someone who primarily identifies as male, but adopts traditionally feminine qualities in their gender expression and style. Indie game developer Nuteku released a demo version of a story game called My Femboy Roommate in August 2024 and it became popular quickly. The story follows a protagonist who has a femboy roommate named Robin, a character who immediately launched a thousand cosplays.

To give an idea of the content, Nuteku asks users if they are at least 18 years old before letting them enter their site and warns that there is sexual content and everyone portrayed in the game is an adult, including Robin. There are also some NSFW illustrations.

Advertisement

The game was removed from Steam, likely due to the platform’s strict policies surrounding explicit content, but is still available on Itch.

What happens in the game My Femboy Roommate?

The developers describe the scenario thusly:

In My Femboy Roommate, you’ve just moved to a new city and are looking for a quiet place to launch your indie dev career. You share an apartment with your new roommate, Robin. He is a shy but cute livestreamer who reveals himself to be a Femboy. Do you have what it takes to form a genuine relationship with your new Femboy roommate?

Advertisement

It is heavily implied that players are trying to be more than friends with Robin.

Players can choose how to interact with Robin, and their choices open up more possibilities in the gameplay, like further sexual intimacy and affection with Robin.

In a review of the game on YouTube, Emanuel Tweek said the game “ruined” him, offering an interior view of what it looks like as you play. Tweek seems to find the game sexually intriguing overall, though complains if Robin presents in a more masculine fashion.

Advertisement

AI controversy around My Femboy Roommate

The video game is not exactly circulating on the highest levels of media use, so the main controversy on Reddit is the allegation that the game was created using AI. As user u/AshleyGraves06 wrote, “Until now I was on the benefit of doubt, a absolutely stupid optimism, but now that I know they use AI-generated content, I will not support this and their up and coming game, instead I want to know some games of the same genre with femboy’s THAT DO NOT use AI-generated content.”

Commenters responding suggested the original art the game is modeled off of was created by Afrobull.

What are the memes about it?

Most of the “my femboy roommate” memes are people sincerely enjoying the game and doing their best imitation of Robin, which can get kind of uncomfortable. There’s also a fair amount of fan art out there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.