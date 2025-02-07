Advertisement
A cheating scandal, a dramatic sprint, and an instant meme—Everyone is obsessed with ‘Por favor Montoya, por favor!’

‘¡ Montoya por favor !’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Screenshots of Montoya from the viral Temptation Island clip

The phrase “Por favor Montoya, por favor!” has been turned into a meme as a sense of impassioned urgency in a dramatic moment, be it in a sporting event or a scene from a movie.

Montoya from La Isla de las tentaciones being shown that his girlfriend is cheating on him.
@ProjectLabX/X

What is the ‘Por favor Montoya, por favor!’ meme?

“Por favor Montoya, por favor!” originates from the eighth season of Spanish language reality television show La Isla de las Tentaciones — the Spanish version of Temptation Island — where in episode three, contestant José Carlos Montoya witnesses his girlfriend Anita Williams sleeping with another contestant via video feed.

Montoya sprints across the beach to confront the pair, with producers shouting after him,  “Por favor Montoya, por favor!” ( “Please Montoya, please!” in English.)

The clip was first posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by @ProjectLabX on Feb. 4, 2025, where it has since been viewed over 93.6 million times and retweeted, including quote-retweets, over 50K times. @ProjectLabX wrote in the caption to the video,  “La Isla de las tentaciones esta siendo CINE y Montoya es el goat.” In English, this translates to, “The Island of Temptations is cinema and Montoya is the GOAT.”

Not long after @ProjectLabX’s post went viral, @PopCulture2000s also shared the clip, writing, “This is CINEMA…Montoya..the tension… you don’t need to speak Spanish to understand, this is insane.”

Montoya from La Isla de las tentaciones running down the beach after being shown that his girlfriend is cheating on him. Text reads, 'this is CINEMA…Montoya..the tension… you don’t need to speak spanish to understand, this is insane'
@PopCulture2000s/X

They also shared the clip of the aftermath, with Montoya’s confrontation with Anita at the other house.

So, what is it about “Por favor Montoya, por favor!” that has made it such a massive hit? In part, it’s the sheer drama of the moment. Montoya’s frantic sprint to confront his girlfriend’s new connection on La Isla de las Tentaciones is the kind of over-the-top reaction that makes for perfect meme material and transcends language barriers.

Meme examples

As memes do, “Por favor Montoya, por favor!” folks across various fandoms and subcultures as well as a variety of social media platforms latched onto the copypasta meme format.

A screenshot of a soccer match from Atletico de Madrid. Text reads, 'MONTOYA POR FAVOR'
@atletienglish/X

Sports accounts, particularly those of football teams, were quick to hop on the trend. Major clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain all posted clips of their athletes in action, pairing them with the phrase for added drama. Even the US Open Tennis account jumped on the bandwagon, sharing a dramatic moment with the iconic caption.

But it wasn’t just sports fans getting in on the action. Movie buffs took the meme and ran with it, too.

Netflix España posted a clip from Twilight, with Edward Cullen zooming across the forest with Bella on his back, all set to the “Por favor Montoya, por favor!” sound. The added drama of Edward’s intense sprint through the trees seemed to perfectly match the urgency of Montoya’s beachside meltdown.

Screencap of Edward running with Bella on his shoulders. Text reads, 'MONTOYA POR FAVOR'
@NetflixES/X

Other movie moments were also transformed into memes. One user posted a shot from Nosferatu, where Lily-Rose Depp’s character appears to be possessed, with the “Por favor Montoya, por favor!” quote tacked on for extra emphasis.

It seems that the more intense or high-stakes the scene, the more likely it was to pair perfectly with the plea for Montoya to stop running down the beach toward his girlfriend and her lover.

The main character from Nosferatu ripping off her dress. Text reads, 'MONTOYA POR FAVOR'
@ATR3lDES/X

Responses to Montoya’s relatable breakdown

Folks on X shared their views on Montoya’s reaction to seeing that his girlfriend was cheating on him.

Tweet reaction to the Montoya Por Favor meme. Text reads, 'ngl making him watch the live streams of her fckn that man is sick asf tho LMFAOOO'
@ATR3lDES/X
A woman's reaction to the Por favor Montoya meme, calling it the 'greatest piece of reality tv i've ever seen'
@vzennie_/TikTok
Tweet reaction to the Montoya Por Favor meme. Text reads, 'I think if Montoya hadn’t started running and waited a little longer resulting in him seeing her on top… he would have entered the ocean never to return.'
@vzennie_/TikTok
Tweet reaction to the Montoya Por Favor meme. Text reads, 'If you see me post this without context just know the crash out is gonna be unimaginable.' with a blurry screenshot of a shirtless man collapsed on the beach at night in grief.
@cee_suella/X
Tweet reaction to the Montoya Por Favor meme. Text reads, 'Sorry guys but I’m on Montoya’s side. The lap dance he got was inappropriate but not at all comparable to his girlfriend having sex live in 4k on television with another man pls'
@cee_suella/X

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

