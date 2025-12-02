Advertisement
Michelle Yeoh repeatedly explaining “MM to WW” is the most pure meme to come out of “Wicked For Good”

“Flip it around… Wicked Witch!!!”

Jamie Jirak
Michelle Yeoh is all about the “MM to WW” Wicked meme, and we can’t blame her.

Wicked: For Good is now playing in theatres, and the press tour has been just as delightful this time around. Since the first movie was released last year, there has been an array of hilarious memes online.

One of the latest popular trends is the “MM to WW” meme that takes Michelle Yeoh’s character initials, MM for Madame Morrible, and flips them around to make a WW for Wicked Witch.

Yeoh has been seen explaining the idea in several interviews, and it’s incredibly charming.

Of course, if you’re familiar with Wicked, you know that Madame Morrible is a true villain of the story. While Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is dubbed the “Wicked Witch,” she’s actually the hero. What’s even funnier is, “Madame Horrible” was RIGHT THERE.

The “MM to WW” meme

There are some hilarious additions to the meme, ranging from tweets to TikTok videos.

First, the meme is starting to click with more people, which is fun to watch unfold.

Some people are showcasing the meme with their Wicked dolls:

While others give it extra meaning:

There’s no limit to the MM to WW swap:

Even the official social media accounts for Wicked are leaning into it:

Meanwhile, Milo Manheim, who is best known for Disney’s Zombies franchise, is having his own fun with the meme.

In conclusion:

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

