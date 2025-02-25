‘Me when Hamas visits me and my family’: How a threatening tweet accidentally sparked a pro-Hamas meme

The “Me When Hamas Visits Me And My Family” meme mocks an X user who appeared to wish violence upon another they disagreed with. After they replied to a post discussing Irish solidarity with Palestinians, users began to quote-tweet OP using the phrase as a copypasta paired with images of people happily gathering or preparing a large meal.

The meme reflects a level of pro-Hamas sentiment following the recent war in Gaza that might surprise the user targeted by the meme, but not many Irish citizens as you might think.

What is the ‘Me When Hamas Visits Me And My Family’ copypasta?

To make an entry for this meme, simply quote tweet the post of X user @MalouTenebroso that says, “Waiting for Hamas to visit you and your family” and add an image or gif and a variation of the phrase, “Me when Hamas visits me and my family.”

Popular image choices include photos of large platters or spreads of party food, people firing up the grill, or a group gathered around a table and laughing with each other. Gifs of dinner parties or people standing in a line and saluting are also acceptable. For bonus points, you can Photoshop in some green Hamas headbands.

me and my family waiting for hamas to visit us https://t.co/AHhQBqI7na pic.twitter.com/W4zMUUuaJP — 𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙜𝙖 ✿ (@MRifgaR) February 22, 2025

The point is that if Hamas were to visit you and your family, rather than being afraid you would welcome them with open arms.

Variations on the meme include posts by different ethnicities and cultures inviting Hamas to share in their cultural meals, including

when hamas visits me and my family in the balkans (we have halal variants too) https://t.co/Nrxh2kQ46J pic.twitter.com/8QyS832YIB — preljubazna (@otputuymo) February 24, 2025

Me and my Basque family when Hamas visits us. https://t.co/08k4oSEAf9 pic.twitter.com/CWVzDhYhGB — Xusti (@MalleusRuber) February 22, 2025

When Hamas visits me and my family



(late to the party because I was making sure the samoosas were perfect triangles 🔻) https://t.co/Ba7rw7IriM pic.twitter.com/jAusAi5Hnr — Nadia 🇿🇦|🔻 (@netizennadia) February 24, 2025

Origins and spread

On Feb. 19, 2025, X user and Palestine supporter @jordsjailacc penned an irritated post about assumptions made about how Irish folks talk about Palestinians.

“Irish people are not ‘pretending they’re as oppressed as the Palestinians’ you stupid colonial brained yanks n Brits quote tweeting me,” she wrote. “You wouldn’t understand this as it involves learning the meaning of solidarity of which you have none.”

Jords may be referring to a tweet from Feb. 17 quoting the Ireland-Israel Alliance alongside an image that reads, “Britain out of Ireland, ‘Israel’ out of Palestine.”

User @MalouTenebroso replied to the post from Feb. 19 with the statement that launched the meme on Feb. 20. Many took the response to mean the user hopes Hamas would commit violence upon Jords and her family, and they responded with hostility.

The meme started on the following day and has continued strong into a second week.

One of the first viral posts to use the phrase “Me when Hamas visits me and my family” earned 2.3 million views, posted by @_SPACEBAR on the morning of Feb. 21. The tweet includes three photos of Black men cooking various meats on outdoor grills, promising that it’s “all halal.”

Why would anyone welcome Hamas?

Israel’s invasion and heavy bombing of Gaza began immediately after Hamas’ brutal attack on Oct. 7, 2023, increasing some social media users’ awareness and support for the political group despite widespread condemnation. While they might not agree with Hamas’ religious or political beliefs, many see the organization as the only thing protecting Palestinian civilians from what Amnesty International has called a genocide.

According to Palestinian political scientist and pollster Khalil Shikaki, Hamas’ image was improving among Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank in 2024, reaching a 40 percent approval rating by June 12.

Shikaki credited both shared values as well as “the belief that Hamas stands for resistance, armed resistance to Israeli occupation, at a time when the majority of the Palestinians believe that the only way to end the Israeli occupation and allow the Palestinians to be free, independent and sovereign is the use of force.”

In Dec. 2023, the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found that support for Hamas in the West Bank before the start of the war was just 12 percent.

Days after Oct. 7, 2023, CNN reported that Hamas’ social media following was multiplying. One Telegram channel associated with the group grew from 166,000 followers to over 414,000 followers after the attack.

‘Me When Hamas Visits Me And My Family’ meme examples

