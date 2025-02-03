Advertisement
‘Luka waking up in L.A. like…’: 30 of the funniest memes about the Dončić trade

‘YOU CANT EVEN MAKE THAT TRADE IN 2K SIMULATION ACTUALLY. I JUST CHECKED.’

Anna Good
Man refusing broccoli(l), Basketball players and Pokemon(r)

Luka Doncic trade memes are flying after the Slovenian NBA player was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, has captivated basketball fans with his on-court prowess and become a favorite subject in the meme culture that thrives within the NBA community.

Dončić, 25, is sidelined at the moment with a calf injury but has overall had a good season with the Mavericks this season.

Folks on social media have wasted no time posting memes and funny asides about the trade, with a vast majority of people being confused about how the trade was profitable for the Mavericks.

Luka Dončić’s reacts to being traded to the Lakers

In response to his being traded to the Lakers, Dončić wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home.”

He continued, “In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most. To all the organizations I’ve worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it. As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home.”

“Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. —Luka”

Luka Doncic's farewell tweet to Dallas.
@luka7doncic/X

Below are 30 of the funniest Luka Dončić trade memes found around the internet:

1.

Luka Doncic meme of Charmander evolutions compared to white Lakers basketball players.
@luka7doncic/X

2.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Luka for AD? How can that be profitable for The Mavs' with screencaps of a white cop character looking confused.
@lil_buts/X

3.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Looking to the Lord for answers.' with a photo of an older man in a Doncic jersey standing in the pews of a church.
@lil_buts/X

4.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'luka on the lakers, trump tariffs, china, kanye...all connected but i need to get more mentally ill to figure out how'
@bocxtop/X

5.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Let’s check in on Mavs Reddit' with a screenshot from the subreddit that reads, 'JFK's head getting blown off in Dallas was less brutal than this.'
@bocxtop/X

6.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, ''Luka’s fat' Well that fat ass Slovenian ran through the whole west on one leg'
@nylaabell/X

7.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Dallas area orthopedic surgeons finding out the Mavs are starting AD, Kyrie, and Klay next season.' with a photo of a man on a cord phone laughing.
@nylaabell/X

8.

Luka Special meme
u/thebluehydrangea77 via Reddit

9.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Somebody explain this Luka grade in girl terms' with the response 'Destiny Child just traded Beyoncé to TLC for Chilli'
u/thebluehydrangea77 via Reddit

10.

Luka Doncic meme of the sad guy happy guy bus meme, text reads, '8 hours of REM, worked out and ate a healthy breakfast, slept through the Luka trade. / Hungover, crushed beers with the boys and ordered fast food at 2 AM, awake for the Luka trade.'
@barstoolsports/X

11.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'luka doncic to the lakers' with a photo of James Corden in a Lakers t-shirt.
@barstoolsports/X

12.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'our nation has a Kennedy missing his brain and now a white man from Dallas is about to help LBJ win. welcome back, 1963'
@sreekyshooter/X

13.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'even the chess guy doesn’t understand this move' with a quote-retweet of Magnus Carlsen saying, 'Luka!???'
@sreekyshooter/X

14.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Being a GM in a city like Dallas must be nice. If that was Philly his address would have been leaked'
@B_Shmoney/X

15.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Luka arriving at Erewhon' with a screencap from a TV show of a man cringing at a head of broccoli.
@B_Shmoney/X

16.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'That wasn’t no NBA trade. That was a drug deal (cry laughing emoji)'
@SangoBeats/X

17.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Imagine the phone call Mavs- 'we want AD' Lakers- 'not available' Mavs- 'for Luka' Lakers- 'AD will be there in the morning'”
@SangoBeats/X

18.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'All Mavs did was ignite a fucking flame in his soul. Now he’s gonna stay in shape his whole career man it’s f*cking over'
@MikeAdxx/X

19.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Kanye was trynna get his yearly rant off then one of the biggest trades in NBA history happened lmao'
@MikeAdxx/X

20.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Luka Doncic was exactly 300 points shy of Michael Finley's standing of 12,389 franchise points for the Mavs. Finley is an Assistant GM for the Mavs.' with a photo of a large man looking contemplative.
@Statholesports/X

21.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Billy, this is Luka Doncic. He is a top 5 player in the NBA and can be an all time great. His defect is that he gets a little chunky sometimes. This guy should cost us our entire roster and 10 firsts, but we can get him for just Anthony Davis.'
@Statholesports/X

22.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'The Mavs held two meetings: one to decide to trade Luka, and a second to decide to call him Tubby McButterpants on the way out of town.'
@ColeyMick/X

23.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Luka finding out the Mavs traded him to the Lakers' with a screencap from a GIF of a large woman appearing to cry before she grins for the camera.
@ColeyMick/X

24.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'EVEN SEXYY RED IS TALKING ABOUT THE TRADE LMFAOOOO WHAT IS GOING ON' in response to Twitter user Sexyy Red tweeting, 'LUKA IS GOING WHERE?'
@ColeyMick/X

25.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Luka's first triple double in LA' with a photo of a burger and fries. It is quote-retweeting an In-N-Out Burger tweet that says, 'Welcome to California Luka Doncic. In-N-Out is better than Whataburger.'
@milehighami/X

26.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'Luka Doncic trade the worst since Biden traded Brittney Griner for the biggest weapon trafficker on earth with Russia'
@milehighami/X

27.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'A single 1st rounder for Luka mean he must have been eating a rack of ribs and watching porn in the middle of every practice'
@milehighami/X

28.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'YOU CANT EVEN MAKE THAT TRADE IN 2K SIMULATION ACTUALLY. I JUST CHECKED'
@SJBasketball8/X

29.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'I named my dog Luka wtf I’m supposed to call him now? ANTHONY DAVIS?! (sob emoji)'
@SJBasketball8/X

30.

Luka Doncic meme, text reads, 'stephen a smith calling into sports center sounding like he’s reporting live from hiroshima'
@SJBasketball8/X

