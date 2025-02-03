‘Luka waking up in L.A. like…’: 30 of the funniest memes about the Dončić trade

Luka Doncic trade memes are flying after the Slovenian NBA player was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, has captivated basketball fans with his on-court prowess and become a favorite subject in the meme culture that thrives within the NBA community.

Dončić, 25, is sidelined at the moment with a calf injury but has overall had a good season with the Mavericks this season.

Folks on social media have wasted no time posting memes and funny asides about the trade, with a vast majority of people being confused about how the trade was profitable for the Mavericks.

Luka Dončić’s reacts to being traded to the Lakers

In response to his being traded to the Lakers, Dončić wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home.”

He continued, “In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most. To all the organizations I’ve worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it. As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home.”

“Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. —Luka”

Below are 30 of the funniest Luka Dončić trade memes found around the internet:

