“Some things never change”: Leonardo DiCaprio making faces at Golden Globes turns into a meme—or two

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes took place in Hollywood last night, and, lucky for us, the event birthed a new Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

Featured Video

DiCaprio attended the event as a nominee for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. It marked the actor’s 15th nomination of his career. Previously, he won Golden Globes for his roles in The Aviator, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Revenant. This week, he lost to Timothée Chalamet’s performance in Marty Supreme.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest meme

Despite getting made fun of in Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue and losing his award, DiCaprio seemed to have a fun time at the event.

Glaser joked about him dating younger women, adding that she tried to find something else to make fun of, but it’s really the only thing people know about the actor. She then referenced an interview he gave with Teen Beat magazine in 1991, citing his favorite food as “pasta, patsa, and more pasta.”

However, DiCaprio’s most-talked-about moment happened during a commercial break. The actor was spotted having some fun while talking to an unknown peer.

Leonardo DiCaprio is so intriguing pic.twitter.com/kW7JHr9KAm — mel ;) (@simplemellie) January 12, 2026

It seems as though he was speaking to and/or imitating someone, but it’s hard to know for sure. Either way, the moment has people talking.

The Internet reacts to Leo at the Golden Globes

All in all, the biggest winner of the night was the Internet for getting a fresh DiCaprio meme. There are a lot of posts about the actor’s commercial break moment. You can check some out below:

Wait.

Some love to see it…

…while others were not amused.

A lot of folks are finding the moment relatable.

And some are just impressed.

Something has activated Leonardo DiCaprio during this commercial break pic.twitter.com/TWPf1S9OMw — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2026

Who was he talking to?!

We simply need to know who Leonardo DiCaprio was talking to during the commercial break at the #GoldenGlobes 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/iX0h0RDtPj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 12, 2026

We must know.

…Maybe he was thinking about them!

i can’t get over this what do you mean djo is playing over oscar winner leonardo dicaprio doing whatever the hell this is during a commercial break of an award show that is watched around the globe…. https://t.co/VtFVRO2Qzq — anna💫🎱 (@djohawke) January 12, 2026

It’s certainly a moment we won’t forget.

The man was made to meme.

