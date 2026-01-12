Advertisement
Memes

“Some things never change”: Leonardo DiCaprio making faces at Golden Globes turns into a meme—or two

The man was made to meme.

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak
leonardo dicaprio golden globes meme funny faces

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes took place in Hollywood last night, and, lucky for us, the event birthed a new Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

DiCaprio attended the event as a nominee for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. It marked the actor’s 15th nomination of his career. Previously, he won Golden Globes for his roles in The Aviator, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Revenant. This week, he lost to Timothée Chalamet’s performance in Marty Supreme.

Warner Bros. via YouTube

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest meme

Despite getting made fun of in Nikki Glaser’s opening monologue and losing his award, DiCaprio seemed to have a fun time at the event.

Glaser joked about him dating younger women, adding that she tried to find something else to make fun of, but it’s really the only thing people know about the actor. She then referenced an interview he gave with Teen Beat magazine in 1991, citing his favorite food as “pasta, patsa, and more pasta.”

However, DiCaprio’s most-talked-about moment happened during a commercial break. The actor was spotted having some fun while talking to an unknown peer.

It seems as though he was speaking to and/or imitating someone, but it’s hard to know for sure. Either way, the moment has people talking.

The Internet reacts to Leo at the Golden Globes

All in all, the biggest winner of the night was the Internet for getting a fresh DiCaprio meme. There are a lot of posts about the actor’s commercial break moment. You can check some out below:

@kirawontmiss/X

Wait.

@yosoymichael/X

Some love to see it…

@RealKhalilU/X

…while others were not amused.

@sbodrojan/X

A lot of folks are finding the moment relatable.

@yosoymichael/X

And some are just impressed.

Who was he talking to?!

We must know.

…Maybe he was thinking about them!

It’s certainly a moment we won’t forget.

@internetarchiva/X

