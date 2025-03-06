26 Lent memes for those who didn’t give up social media

Ash Wednesday has come and gone and Lent has begun. With it comes memes about fasting and the oddities of what the Church does and doesn’t consider meat.

Lent and other fasting holy days

Lent is a significant period in the Christian calendar, spanning 40 days (excluding Sundays) leading up to Easter. It begins on Ash Wednesday, when priests spread ashes in the shape of a cross to parishioners’ foreheads. These ashes are made of the previous year’s palm leaves and symbolize mortality and repentance. The essence of Lent lies in reflection, penance, and self-denial. Many Christians choose to fast or abstain from certain luxuries to emulate Jesus’s 40-day fast in the desert.

Lent’s themes of fasting, reflection, and spiritual growth find parallels in other major religious observances, notably Yom Kippur in Judaism and Ramadan in Islam. Yom Kippur is known as the Day of Atonement and is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. It involves a nearly 26-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer, focusing on repentance and seeking forgiveness.

Meanwhile, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. From dawn to sunset, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs, aiming to purify the soul and develop self-discipline. Also, the communal aspect of breaking fast each evening during Ramadan contrasts with Lent’s individualistic approach to sacrifice.

While each observance has its distinct rituals and durations, the underlying principles of self-reflection, discipline, and spiritual renewal are shared across these traditions.

Lent memes

In recent years, Lent has found a new expression through internet memes. Platforms like X, formerly Twitter, and Reddit are flooded with content that humorously captures the challenges and quirks of Lent practices.

Check out 26 of the funniest Lent memes below:

catholics every friday during lent pic.twitter.com/JmKXpcfGU9 — kim (@KimmyMonte) February 26, 2024

