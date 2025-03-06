Advertisement
26 Lent memes for those who didn’t give up social media

‘For Lent, I’m just giving up.’

Anna Good
Ash Wednesday has come and gone and Lent has begun. With it comes memes about fasting and the oddities of what the Church does and doesn’t consider meat.

Lent and other fasting holy days

Lent is a significant period in the Christian calendar, spanning 40 days (excluding Sundays) leading up to Easter. It begins on Ash Wednesday, when priests spread ashes in the shape of a cross to parishioners’ foreheads. These ashes are made of the previous year’s palm leaves and symbolize mortality and repentance. The essence of Lent lies in reflection, penance, and self-denial. Many Christians choose to fast or abstain from certain luxuries to emulate Jesus’s 40-day fast in the desert.

Lent’s themes of fasting, reflection, and spiritual growth find parallels in other major religious observances, notably Yom Kippur in Judaism and Ramadan in Islam. Yom Kippur is known as the Day of Atonement and is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. It involves a nearly 26-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer, focusing on repentance and seeking forgiveness.

Meanwhile, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection. From dawn to sunset, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs, aiming to purify the soul and develop self-discipline. Also, the communal aspect of breaking fast each evening during Ramadan contrasts with Lent’s individualistic approach to sacrifice.

While each observance has its distinct rituals and durations, the underlying principles of self-reflection, discipline, and spiritual renewal are shared across these traditions.

Lent memes

In recent years, Lent has found a new expression through internet memes. Platforms like X, formerly Twitter, and Reddit are flooded with content that humorously captures the challenges and quirks of Lent practices. 

Check out 26 of the funniest Lent memes below:

1.

Lent meme, text reads, 'Me doing into Lent' with a photo of a statue of a larger Pharoah holding a pan and spatula.
@mattcrotts/X

2.

Lent meme, text reads, 'Straight men should give up being divas for Lent'
@mattcrotts/X

3.

Lent meme, text reads, 'hey bro just thought id let you know that im giving up your location for lent. im gonna tell everyone. where ur hiding. theyre coming'
@rllydu/X

4.

Lent meme, text reads, 'my mom just told me that in high school she used her own cigarette ashes to ash her forehead for lent … u b*tches wish'
@rllydu/X

5.

Lent meme, text reads, 'i will be partaking in opposite lent actually, where i indulge in my worst behaviors for 40 days'
@spooky_hoe420/X

6.

Lent meme, text reads, 'For lent, I’m just giving up.'
@spooky_hoe420/X

7.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Christians every year on Ash Wednesday' and Danny DeVito with guns in hands saying, 'So anyway I started fasting.'
u/crossbreed55 via Reddit

8.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'How to have a successful Lent: step 1: give up chocolate, step 2: that's literally it.'
u/crossbreed55 via Reddit

9.

Ash Wednesday meme, text reads, 'Good luck to everyone starting the Mark Wahlberg 40-Day Challenge tomorrow' with a screenshot of Wahlberg on the Today show.
@FionaSmall/X

10.

Lent meme, text reads, 'When you realize that Lent starts this week but it feels like Christmas was only yesterday' with movable cat statue giving a 'WTF' pose.
@FionaSmall/X

11.

Lent meme, text reads, 'I have decided to give up poverty for Lent. Address me as a person of wealth henceforth. Be blessed'
@fkabudu/X

12.

Lent meme, text reads, 'for lent missouri needs to give up the cold weather'
@fkabudu/X

13.

Lent meme, text reads, 'I just ordered 4 boxes of Girl scout cookies which will probably arrive in the middle of Lent.' With Wreck It Ralph telling a person sitting next to him, 'Thanks, Satan.'
@silivrenniel08/X

14.

Lent meme, text reads, 'Lent starter pack:' with photos of a girl getting ashes on her forehead and fatty foods.
@silivrenniel08/X

15.

Lent meme, text reads, 'When you're about to enjoy something, but then you remember you gave it up for Lent' with a photo of Taylor Swift screaming next to a car.
@CatholicPrblm/X

16.

Lent meme, text reads, 'Maybe you should stop being dumb for Lent.'
@CatholicPrblm/X

17.

Lent meme
u/keith2301 via Reddit

18.

Lent meme, text reads, 'Fishermen when lent starts' with a photo of a fisherman holding up a fish and giving the camera a thumbs-up.
u/keith2301 via Reddit

19.

Lent meme, text reads, 'Church: For LEnt, no meat on Friday. / People: Can I still eat Fish? / Church: I'll allow it.'
u/Left-Twix420 via Reddit

20.

Lent meme, text reads, 'Me explaining to Jesus how much of a sacrifice I'm making by giving up chocolate the next 40 days.' with a photo of Mel Gibson talking to the Jesus actor from The Passion covered in blood.
u/Left-Twix420 via Reddit

21.

22.

Lent meme of the distracted boyfriend format.
u/Jvwade via Reddit

23.

Lent meme, text reads, 'When the boys swear they'll quit drinking for Lent and you spot them in the pub a day later.'
u/Jvwade via Reddit

24.

A policeman ('God for some reason') with a knee in an armored knight's back ('Catholics') on the ground arresting him while he tries to grab for a book ('Meat on a Friday').
u/child-of-old-gods via Reddit

25.

Lent meme, text reads, 'Seafood restaurants knowing Lent is right around the corner.' with a man in a yellow suit rubbing his hands together behind a tree.
u/child-of-old-gods via Reddit

26.

Christianity Memes
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

