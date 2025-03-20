‘Lakers in 5’: How Shannon Sharpe’s infectious confidence became a meme

Lakers in 5 memes are inspired by Shannon Sharpe’s declaration of the NBA team’s dominance in the 2024-2025 season using the phrase “Lakers in 5.” Sharpe’s confident repetition of the phrase has become a rallying cry amid a strong season for the Los Angeles-based team.

Featured Video

Where did ‘Lakers in 5’ come from?

On the March 3, 2025, episode of First Take, former NFL star and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe praised the Los Angeles Lakers as the best team in the NBA‘s Western Conference. While they are having a strong season, his confidence is still somewhat surprising. At the time of Sharpe’s proclamation, the Lakers were in second place in their division and 10 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I told you the other day, Stephen A., it didn’t matter, Sharpe said. “OKC, KFC, UFC…Lakers in 5!” he said.

Advertisement

In the following days, Sharpe didn’t let up on his slick rhymes.

Advertisement

What does ‘Lakers in 5’ mean?

Saying a team will take a series in five means that you believe a team will win a best-of-seven-game series—like the NBA playoffs and championship—in just five games, allowing their opponents just a single win before the better team clinches a victory. In this case, Sharpe was saying the Lakers were capable of winning in just five games against any of the other teams in their division and beyond it.

When was the first time Shannon Sharpe said ‘Lakers in 5’?

Sharpe is known to blurt out a few different words leading to the opposing team before declaring “Lakers in 5.”

Advertisement

The first known incident was in August 2020, ahead of a game between the Portland Trailblazers. He made mention of player Hassan Whiteside. Concluding his thought, Sharpe said, “Whiteside, backside, sunny side, Lakers in 5.”

TikTok edits

TikTokers have joined in on the fun, editing clips together to create their own Lakers in 5 sayings.

Advertisement

For example, one TikToker put together, “Llama, Llama red pajama, Barack Hussein Obama, Taste So Good Make You Wanna Slap Yo’ Momma, Lakers in 5.” Another combined, “Oh his head, Man I’m dead, I’m getting ready for bed, Lakers in 5.” There’s also “Tracy McGrady, Tom Brady, Yabadabadoo damn no Old Navy, Lakers in 5″

Meme examples

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More NBA memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.