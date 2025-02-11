Advertisement
Memes

‘If I send you this just I’m about to destroy a grown man’: The 25 funniest Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes

‘If I send you this, just know I’m about to do something diabolical.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Kendrick Lamar at the super bowl and text 'if I text you this just know you're cooked'

People online can’t get enough of Kendrick Lamar’s cheeky smile at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show and have turned him into a meme. The rapper performed his Grammy award-winning song “Not Like Us” during the show, and as the camera zoomed in on him, he smirked for the crowd as he said the lyric, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young. / You better not ever go to cell block one.”

Featured Video

“Not Like Us,” released on May 4, 2024, intensified Lamar’s ongoing feud with Drake by accusing him of serious misconduct. In response, Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against their shared record label, Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging they failed to prevent the song’s release and prioritized profits over artist safety.

Despite the legal battle, “Not Like Us” achieved significant commercial success, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and breaking streaming records. The track’s impact was further solidified when it won five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. 

The combination of his flared jeans look and an expression that people said stared into their souls was cause enough for people to create Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes from a screenshot of his performance.

Many of the memes found on X, formerly known as Twitter, use the starting copypasta, “If I send you this it means…” followed by a description of something petty or over-the-top that they would do if they sent the image of Lamar smiling for the camera to a hypothetical someone.

Check out 25 of the funniest Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes below!

1.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'if I send you this... just know I'm going to do it anyway...'
@MZRITZ209/Imgur
2.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'if I send you this just know it means I’m about to destroy a grown man'
@MZRITZ209/Imgur

3.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'Happy Black History Month'
@1n0nlyJT/X
4.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'If I send you this, just know I’m about to do something petty. (cry laughing emoji)'
@1n0nlyJT/X

5.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'if i send you this it means i got your tea, b*tch'
@shaTIRED/X
6.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'If I send you this, just know I’m finna do it anyway (laughing emoji)'
@shaTIRED/X

7.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'If I send you this it means I won the argument'
@omgloudmouth/X
8.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'If I send this to you you’re over'
@omgloudmouth/X

9.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'if i send you this that means im about to call your a** out in front of everybody'
@blazinwithbri/X
10.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'If I send you this, just know I'm bringing the magic anyway.'
@blazinwithbri/X

11.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'If I send you this it means I’m having a blast ruining someone’s day'
@themeredith/X
12.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'if i send you this, just know i’m bout to take it tooooooo far.'
@themeredith/X

13.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, '
@missoldskool/X
14.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'if I ever send you this photo just know I’m about to end someone’s bloodline'
@missoldskool/X

15.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'IF I SEND YOU THIS KNOW IM BOUT TO F*CK UP YA WHOLE LIFE'
@ravenscimaven/X
16.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'if i send you this picture then that means i prayed on somebody’s downfall and it worked'
@ravenscimaven/X

17.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'If I send you this, just know I’m about to do something diabolical.'
@iamkimmie25/X
18.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'If I send this to you it means I'm about to share some life destroying tea'
@iamkimmie25/X

19.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'I send you this.. i am out of my mind and it’s too late.'
@ScottieBeam/X
20.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'if I send you this know I'm orchestrating a character's downfall in my book'
@ScottieBeam/X

21.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'if i send you this just know it’s game over'
@ComplexMusic/X
22.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'If I send you this, I’m about to address the issue directly'
@ComplexMusic/X

23.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'If I send you this, it means I’m taking it to hell, & I don’t care what happens.'
@Jessi_Dean/X
24.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'when I get a 'wait can I be mean for a second?' text'
@Jessi_Dean/X

25.

Kendrick Lamar superbowl meme, text reads, 'If I send you this it means I said what I said and I’m about to say it louder and in front of everyone'
@EEdub94/X
The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.




TAGS

Drake Kendrick Lamar Memes Super Bowl
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot