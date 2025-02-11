‘If I send you this just I’m about to destroy a grown man’: The 25 funniest Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes

People online can’t get enough of Kendrick Lamar’s cheeky smile at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show and have turned him into a meme. The rapper performed his Grammy award-winning song “Not Like Us” during the show, and as the camera zoomed in on him, he smirked for the crowd as he said the lyric, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young. / You better not ever go to cell block one.”

“Not Like Us,” released on May 4, 2024, intensified Lamar’s ongoing feud with Drake by accusing him of serious misconduct. In response, Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against their shared record label, Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging they failed to prevent the song’s release and prioritized profits over artist safety.

Despite the legal battle, “Not Like Us” achieved significant commercial success, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and breaking streaming records. The track’s impact was further solidified when it won five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The combination of his flared jeans look and an expression that people said stared into their souls was cause enough for people to create Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes from a screenshot of his performance.

Many of the memes found on X, formerly known as Twitter, use the starting copypasta, “If I send you this it means…” followed by a description of something petty or over-the-top that they would do if they sent the image of Lamar smiling for the camera to a hypothetical someone.

Check out 25 of the funniest Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl memes below!

