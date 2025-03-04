‘Say pwease’: JD Vance Photoshop edits are growing more and more absurd by the day

Photoshop edits of Vice President JD Vance are getting weirder by the hour as people battle to make the most warped version yet. Following the White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28, 2025, X users started making JD Vance fat face edits to increase its roundness and general baby-like qualities.

This Photoshop war was launched after Vance asked Zelensky if he has ever expressed gratitude towards the U.S. for its aid in the war against Russia. Vance made the accusation during a tense meeting in the White House, interrupting to ask, “Have you ever said thank you once?”

CNN later found 33 examples of the Ukrainian president thanking the U.S. for its help.

JD Vance face edits

The question kicked off a flurry of JD Vance Zelensky memes, typically blowing up the Vice President’s face and having him rattle off polite phrases in baby talk like “pwease” and “tank you.” Surprisingly, this trend has crossed political lines, with X users from both the right and left enjoying the joke.

Over the weekend, these Photoshop edits of JD Vance became increasingly bloated and absurd. Others referenced popular media such as the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory or mixed him with memes like the Kevin James shrugging photo. There hasn’t been a Vice Presidential gag this popular since the JD Vance couch meme.

We’ve gathered a long list of some of the weirdest of these, so enjoy the latest mockery of Vice President JD Vance pwease.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

