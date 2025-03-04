Advertisement
‘Say pwease’: JD Vance Photoshop edits are growing more and more absurd by the day

‘It’s Vance’s world, we’re all just living in it (if you say pwease).’

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
2 panels both photoshopped images of JD Vance. Tweets over say, 'how many times did you say thank you today? Me:' and 'It's disrespectful if you don't say thank you'

Photoshop edits of Vice President JD Vance are getting weirder by the hour as people battle to make the most warped version yet. Following the White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28, 2025, X users started making JD Vance fat face edits to increase its roundness and general baby-like qualities.

This Photoshop war was launched after Vance asked Zelensky if he has ever expressed gratitude towards the U.S. for its aid in the war against Russia. Vance made the accusation during a tense meeting in the White House, interrupting to ask, “Have you ever said thank you once?”

CNN later found 33 examples of the Ukrainian president thanking the U.S. for its help.

JD Vance face edits

The question kicked off a flurry of JD Vance Zelensky memes, typically blowing up the Vice President’s face and having him rattle off polite phrases in baby talk like “pwease” and “tank you.” Surprisingly, this trend has crossed political lines, with X users from both the right and left enjoying the joke.

Over the weekend, these Photoshop edits of JD Vance became increasingly bloated and absurd. Others referenced popular media such as the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory or mixed him with memes like the Kevin James shrugging photo. There hasn’t been a Vice Presidential gag this popular since the JD Vance couch meme.

We’ve gathered a long list of some of the weirdest of these, so enjoy the latest mockery of Vice President JD Vance pwease.

1.

JD Vance Photoshop meme showing him dressed as a Victorian child holding a lollipop next to a graph showing the predicted chances that Zelenskyy will apologize to Trump.
@Polymarket/X
2.

JD Vance Photoshop meme showing many examples under the text 'I'm putting together a team.'
@Polymarket/X

3.

JD Vance Photoshop memes under the title 'PWEASE'
@Fapital3/X
4.

JD Vance Photoshop meme with him sitting in front of a chart showing stock market losses baby-faced and asking 'have you said thank you once?'
@Fapital3/X

5.

JD Vance Photoshop meme showing him with a large face and a mane of curly hair.
@KyleKulinski/X
6.

JD Vance Photoshop meme as a Furby.
@KyleKulinski/X

7.

JD Vance Photoshop meme showing him dressed as a Victorian child holding a lollipop.
@TheMisterFrog/X
8.

JD Vance Photoshop meme showing him in front of a TV with the Halo launch screen, and Xbox controller, and a Mountain Dew.
@TheMisterFrog/X

9.

JD Vance Photoshop meme with the Vice President edited into a screenshot from The Office.
@9mm_smg/X
10.

JD Vance Photoshop meme asking 'how many times did you say thank you today?' and the Vice President edited into the King of Queens shrugging meme.
@9mm_smg/X

11.

JD Vance Photoshop meme with a baby-faced version asking 'You are sheltering an extra bag of Doritos under your gaming chair are you not?'
@TheManlet_King/X
12.

JD Vance Photoshop meme with him in front of burgers and text reading 'This post is 100% fact checked by true McPatriqts.'
@TheManlet_King/X

13.

JD Vance Photoshop meme extra baby-faced with text reading 'It's disrespectful if you don't say thank you.'
@girlbosswoman/X
14.

JD Vance Photoshop meme with a purple baby face saying 'For the last time, Mr. Wonka, I did not try an experimental gum, and frankly I find this entire line of questioning insulting.'
@girlbosswoman/X

15.

JD Vance Photoshop meme mentioning the Ship of Theseus with the Vice President edited to be bald with a small face and eye makeup and glasses.
@DeepDishEnjoyer/X
16.

JD Vance Photoshop meme with a gaggle of baby-faced Vance clones walking down a corridor.
@DeepDishEnjoyer/X

17.

JD Vance Photoshop meme with a small face, wide eyes, and a green swimmer's cap.
@MeinGottNiles/X
18.

The US Vice President Photoshopped with a wide-eyed smile and an Afro.
@MeinGottNiles/X

19.

JD Vance Photoshop meme as a dark elf from the video game Morrowind.
@DeMickyD/X
20.

The US Vice President Photoshopped with heavy eye makeup, a bald head, and wide face on an orange background.
@DeMickyD/X

21.

The US Vice President Photoshopped as a cyclops.
@MeinGottNiles/X
22.

The US Vice President Photoshopped bald and red in a distorted and pixelated style.
@MeinGottNiles/X

23.

The US Vice President Photoshopped to have an unnaturally small face on his head.
@MeinGottNiles/X
24.

The US Vice President Photoshopped to be yassified.
@MeinGottNiles/X

25.

The US Vice President Photoshopped into a man with a ponytail and small head on a large man with a black t-shirt.
@MeinGottNiles/X
26.

Tweet with four Photoshopped images of JD Vance with text reading 'The man is on twitter and this is what he sees when he logs in.'
@MeinGottNiles/X

27.

Tweet with four Photoshopped images of JD Vance with text reading reading 'Men turn 23 and permanently choose one of these 4 Vances to become their entire personality.'
@TheManlet_King/X
28.

Quote tweet of the Vice President clones image reading '“Kamala is brat” forced, completely fake, as fun as an office party planned by the HR lady, a coordinated top-down meme. “Chubby gamer Vance” spontaneous, organic, genuinely hilarious, no one dictating it/guys just doing it for fun'
@TheManlet_King/X

29.

The Vice President's face superimposed over an image of the Earth.
@TheManlet_King/X
30.

Tweet with an image of the caterpillar from A Bug's Life with text reading 'can't even conjure up an image of JD vance in my brain anymore all i can see is this.'
@TheManlet_King/X

31.

JD Vance Photoshopped as the main character from The Good Doctor and another man staring at him.
@PSA_Sitch/X
