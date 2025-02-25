Advertisement
Memes

JARVIS, explain JARVIS memes to me

JARVIS > Siri

Image of actor Robert Downey Jr. in the Iron Man movies.

Jarvis memes feature a screenshot of Marvel‘s Iron Man, Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr.), inside his suit issuing commands to his AI assistant, J.A.R.V.I.S. The way the tech genius uses his assistant to get things done may have seemed outlandish when the film premiered. Since 2008, however, AI has become a lot more accessible. With AI in everyone’s pocket, the memes have grown in popularity.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: u/Neverdie2012 via Reddit
  • Meme Type: Macro, Reaction
  • First Appearance: May 2012
  • Origin Source: Reddit
  • Peak Popularity: January 2025
Jarvis Meme origin

Just A Rather Very Intelligent System (J.A.R.V.I.S.) was introduced in the first Iron Man film, released in May 2008. The virtual assistant helps manage the different functions of the Iron Man suit, as well as providing Stark with help with needs around his laboratory.

As Tony Stark’s Iron Man suits became more complex, his work with JARVIS became more frequent. Iron Man 2 and The Avengers gave fans more GIFs of Stark with the interface in his helmet. As the films progress, Stark becomes more dependent and builds a stronger bond with JARVIS. GIFs featuring conversations between the two also began to spread as the films rolled out.

Jarvis meme spread

In May 2012, just a month after The Avengers was released, new JARVIS memes became popular and started to appear across social media. These memes featured Iron Man asking JARVIS to complete different requests. The memes first appeared on Reddit and later started spreading to Tumblr.

jarvis use thunderbolt
animated iron man jarvis
jarvis, get pikachu to use tackle
jarvis put everything into thrusters
Recent popularity

In 2020, JARVIS memes started appearing in a new format—as image macros. This format was popular through 2022. In early 2025, the meme is enjoying a resurgence thanks to gamers playing Marvel Rivals (released in Dec. 2024), and discussing characters and storylines that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

'8 year old me on the family computer pressing right click for the first time' jarvis meme
u/efficaciousbean via Reddit
"jarvis, distort the troll face, make him commit gruesome crimes, deep fry it, add nihilistic religious commentary and post in the schizo tag"
u/efficaciousbean via Reddit
jarvis send him a picture of his house, reply with xd
u/TurnoverAny3372 via Reddit
marvel rivals jarvis meme
u/TurnoverAny3372 via Reddit

Meme examples

jarvis, blow up this family of four
u/TurnoverAny3372 via Reddit
jarvis erase my browser history now
u/Hell_Mirai_Park via Reddit
jarvis shave me clean
u/Hell_Mirai_Park via Reddit
8yr old me when i press f3 in minecraft
u/Hell_Mirai_Park via Reddit
jarvis fill my helmet with galaxy gas
@MathewHall05/Tenor
"jarvis remind the person looking at this meme that they're beautiful, amazing, and are loved unconditionally"
@MathewHall05/Tenor
jarvis play despacito
@MathewHall05/Tenor
jarvis, kidnap this man's cat
@jarvisonsolana/Tenor
jarvis, i'm low on karma, make a low effort trend post and post it on r/robloxavatars
@jarvisonsolana/Tenor
@jarvisonsolana/Tenor
jarvis, maniffest the animal meme candles moo deng meme
@trenchartist/X
@trenchartist/X
@trenchartist/X
@pogger133/Tenor
