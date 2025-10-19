“I was having a ball”: Jack Black explains what it was like shooting the infamous Minecraft “chicken jockey” scene

Jack Black breaks down shooting the famous chicken jockey scene from A Minecraft Movie that turned movie theaters into pure chaos.

A Minecraft Movie is currently the third-highest-grossing film of 2025, and it featured some incredibly meme-able moments. One of the most popular scenes is the fight sequence featuring Jason Momoa’s Garrett going up against a chicken jockey, a rare appearance in the Minecraft game that sees a baby zombie riding a chicken.

Jack Black’s Steve, reacting to the fight while ringside, has become a fan-favorite part of the film and a viral meme.

Jack Black explains the chicken jockey scene

While appearing on What’s Our Podcast? with Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney, Black was asked about his infamous chicken jockey moment. Mooney wondered if Black had a sense that the scene would become iconic and meaningful.

“Okay, when we did that scene, that show was a part of like a bunch of shots we did over the course of one hour where it was just reaction shots,” Black began. “‘Cause the scene is really this fight between Jason Momoa and this chicken jockey, zombie baby on the back of a chicken.”

“And they needed to get this shot of me just yelling, ‘You got him!’ And I was kind of channeling Burgess Meredith from Rocky. ‘You got him, Rocky. He’s a piece of iron,” he added in Meredith’s voice. “That’s what I was kind of doing. I don’t know why that felt right. Cause we’re in a boxing ring, and I’m in the wings. The old man trying to cheer on the fighter.”

“And so I was having a ball,” Black explained. “I didn’t think, ‘Oh, this is gonna be one of the parts people remember from the movie, is my reaction shot to this fight.’ But I was going all out. And I was …into it.”

“You don’t watch dailies anymore,” he continued. “Back in the day, in the ’90s, when you did a movie, every day you would go in and see all the scenes you shot yesterday. You would go at lunch hour to watch all the stuff as it’s coming. So I didn’t get to watch it back, but in my mind I was like, ‘I think we got a little magic in there.’ Because I was going nuts.”

You can watch the chicken jockey scene in question on Warner Bros. Entertainment’s YouTube channel:

What to expect from A Minecraft Movie sequel

It was announced earlier this week that A Minecraft Movie would be getting a sequel in 2027.

Jared Hess is returning to direct, and he will write the script with Chris Galletta. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast has yet to be announced for the sequel. However, Momoa is signed on as one of the producers.

Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/VqJSknMh0I — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 9, 2025

We also know that it will release on the same date as The Simpsons’ second movie on July 23, 2027.

