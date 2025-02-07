‘I Don’t Really Care, Margaret’: How JD Vance’s comeback became a MAGA meme

I Don’t Really Care, Margaret memes derive from a moment in an interview between Vice President JD Vance and CBS’ Margaret Brennan. In their conversation, Brennan tries to make a point about the radicalization of “illegal immigrants” in the United States. In response, Vance shuts down the analysis of what he feels is an unimportant detail.

Origin

JD Vance’s I Don’t Really Care, Margaret moment came in his first interview as Vice President with the CBS show, Face the Nation. Vance and journalist Margaret Brennan were discussing whether illegal immigrants pose threats to Americans.

Vance explains he feels that refugees aren’t always “properly vetted.” He continues to note that his primary concern is “to look after the American people.” Brennan counters that the people he’d referenced are, in fact, vetted. As far as terrorism, she notes that people often experience radicalization outside of the country. She suggests that a particular criminal referenced by Vance may have been one such example.

I don’t really care, Margaret. I don’t want that person in my country, and I think most Americans agree with me.

I Don’t Care Margaret meme spread

The moment instantly stood out to viewers and started taking off on X (formerly Twitter), where people celebrated what they felt was a glib shutdown of the conversation. People started to joke about all the different situations you could bring that energy to.

Megyn Kelly reacts to the I Don’t Care Margaret meme

Megyn Kelly discussed the I Don’t Really Care Margaret moment with Steve Bannon. She applauded how Vance handled it.

“JD’s very smart to go on with Margaret Brennan because some people said why is he going to CBS it’s the enemy look what they did to him in the vice presidential debate and I thought no he’s very smart because she’s adversarial she’s going to try to punch him and but she’s nowhere near his intellectual equal so he knows he can just slice and dice her with ease and do it as behaving as a gentleman but leave everybody with the same impression which is she is no match for him her arguments are no match for his.”

Meme examples

