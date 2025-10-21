Advertisement
Memes

25 “how they see the world” memes that got progressively unhinged

Everyone sees the world differently…and stupidly.

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Left: how a mathematician sees the world meme. Right: how a computer science guy sees the world meme.

A new meme popped off on X after one user posted an image representing “how a mathematician sees the world.” In true form, the rest of the platform jumped to alter the original to show how other types of people see the world, turning a previously kind of cool but not really remarkable post into a viral trend.

Featured Video

We here at the Daily Dot see the world mostly for its meme potential.

How the “how a mathematician sees the world” meme started

Engineer and popular X user @oprydai kicked this off over the weekend, posting the catalyst for the new meme on Saturday and gaining over 81.2 million views in just a few days. He took an everyday photo from the view at the top of a mall escalator and highlighted the major lines and shapes in blue with math formulas we mere writers cannot possibly comprehend.

Advertisement
Original 'how a mathematician sees the world' meme.
@oprydai/X

That’s probably not how mathematicians see the world all the time unless they took something gnarly before they left the house. However, it was neat enough to catch attention. Then someone made the first variant, and X caught on quick.

Images using the same blue lines and text, or badly Photoshopped representations of other fields, began to pop up and spread. First it was other types of mathematicians, then other kinds of scientists, then different professionals joined in, then gamers, and pretty soon things were getting weird.

If you prefer not to get into the weeds, we gathered some good ones for you.

Advertisement

25 “how they see the world” memes

1. An Australian mathematician

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing Australian mathematicians.
@felixSVW_/X

2. A writer

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing writers.
@EllaYurman/X

3. A mathematician who is also a dog

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing dog mathematicians.
@ronnui_/X

4. A Mario Kart player

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing Mario Kart players.
@BlueDeKrass/X

5. A linguist

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing linguists.
@GM_Finnegan/X

6. A wife guy

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing wife guys.
@SWENGDAD/X

7. A guy taking Benadryl

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing Benadryl enjoyers.
@PresidentToguro/X

8. This person

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing a woman with her head attached to her ankle sticking out of a white high heeled shoe.
@lizzzzbo/X

9. A student

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing students.
@snfct_rhythm/X

10. A not-for-kids linguist

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing non-child-friendly linguists.
@ItsBizabizow/X

11. A biologist

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing biologists.
@malikules/X

12. A molecular biologist

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing molecular biologists.
@Feline_Father_/X

13. A marine biologist

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing marine biologists.
@Shadoo_creeture/X

14. A cinephile

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing cinephiles.
@jaeyfilm/X

15. A graphic designer

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing graphic designers.
@SyntheVisuals/X

16. A physicist

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing physicists.
@peycuantico/X

17. A music producer

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing music producers.
@889_i_guess/X

18. An etymologist

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing etymologists.
@0rthoptera/X

19. A 3D artist

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing 3D artists.
@janhebein/X

20. A Metroid Prime player

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing Metroid Prime players.
@McTroid/X

21. A computer scientist

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing computer scientists.
@2xBuild/X

22. A birder

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing birders.
@rbfrncs/X

23. A League of Legends player

'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing League of Legends players.
@DioFerros/X

24. A knight

Advertisement
'How a mathematician sees the world' meme representing knights.
@DevotionOath/X

25. A Philippine drama series writer

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

TAGS

Math Memes Twitter
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot