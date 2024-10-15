Explaining the ‘Hear Me Out’ cake trend on TikTok

The “Hear Me Out” cake meme refers to a TikTok trend where people reveal the fictional characters they’re attracted to with horrifying results using a baked cake.

The trend is a more interactive ice-breaker for people who love sweet treats and it builds on other conversational starters around who is hot and who is not on social media.

What does ‘hear me out’ mean?

Before the cake came the phrase. “Hear me out” is something people say, usually on X (formerly Twitter) to introduce a dialogue about anything. They’re asking for people to listen to what they have to say about something that might actually be a bad idea, because they think they have a point about why it’s not.

The phrase then became about whether someone is hot or not. The hotness being debated should be attributed to someone unexpected. Someone a little weird or off-kilter, who is not traditionally considered attractive. People will write the phrase and usually share a photo of the subject of their lust.

However, it’s been noted that there are some trends around who people think is “surprisingly” hot. One thing they have in common is that they’re actually quite undeniably hot and it’s absurd to even discuss it.

Especially if it is a man commenting on a woman. Once again, gender dynamics ruin a perfectly fun thing.

Mens’ “hear me outs” are objectively beautiful women over the age of 35 and womens’ “hear me outs” are animated animals and men who look like they snuck on earth https://t.co/mZRpe6sfAN — C (@myhandsbecold) May 3, 2023

What does a “hear me out” cake mean?

On TikTok, the youths have taken the phrase and turned it into a game they play together, presenting results online. It starts with a frosted cake set in front of the camera. Each person then takes turns introducing their “hear me out” person, showing a printed-out picture of them attached to a wooden stake which they then stick in the cake. Soon, the whole cake is covered in an array of figures.

Who do people put on their “hear me out” cakes?

Since the group of people doing the trend tend to be on the young side, a lot of the “here me out” cakes feature cartoon characters, especially from Sing, Zootopia, and any other massive Disney hit. Not all of them are human. A lot of them are not, actually.

The cakes are often presented by groups as they go through the process, but they sometimes just share the aftermath of a “here me out” cake game set to Lana Del Rey’s song “Young and Beautiful.”

Watch below and see if anyone’s “here me out” inspires you in ways you never expected (and never wanted).

