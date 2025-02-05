The ‘Leopards Ate My Face’ meme walked so ‘Fell For It Again Award’ meme could run

The “Fell For It Again Award” meme is trending online as President Donald Trump floods feeds with executive orders and other actions. Controversial moves like imposing tariffs on allied nations and ordering mass deportations of immigrants have some supporters expressing regret over their vote, and liberals are eager to rub it in.

The Wojak meme didn’t start with politics, but after one X user added a “Make America Great Again” hat to the image in November 2024, it became a left-wing favorite; the new “I never thought the leopards would eat my face” meme.

What is the Fell For It Again Award meme?

This condescending meme takes the Soyjak—a derogatory form of Wojak—and adorns him with a blue ribbon on his chest that says “FELL FOR IT AGAIN AWARD.” The Soyjak’s mouth is open and eyes are drawn to make him look even sadder than usual.

Internet users trot out this image to mock those they feel are particularly gullible, especially when the circumstances that duped them have happened in the past. The often repetitive nature of politics makes it perfect for sneering at those on the other side of the aisle.

Meme history

The original version of the meme first appeared on a forum called Soybooru, as discovered by Know Your Meme. A user named “Chud” posted this award-winning Wojak on April 16, 2023, marking the source “Unknown.” Its first known social media appearance was on a sci-fi Reddit forum with the title, “An insurgent after trying to fight Imperial marines using poisoned blow darts (they didn’t work).”

The first known instance of the Fell For It Again Award meme with the MAGA hat appears to be from a deleted tweet that one Redditor captured and posted on Nov. 23, 2024. The X post was in response to the news that Trump had nominated a former George Soros money manager to head the U.S. Treasury Department.

The transformation of the Fell For It Again Award

Over the months since its birth, people have morphed the image into increasingly dramatic forms in an attempt to amplify the meme’s impact. They’ve covered both the original and MAGA versions of the Soyjak in Fell For It Again Award ribbons from head to toe or drawn him with the awards pouring out of his mouth and eye sockets.

Other online artists transformed him into grotesque monstrosities, sometimes resembling beasts from popular media. There’s even a “biblically accurate” version portrayed as that bizarre depiction of an angel but with ribbons instead of eyes.

‘Everybody who bought Trump’s gaslighting’

In late 2024 and early 2025, sightings of the MAGA Fell For It Again Award meme surged within liberal and leftist social media circles. These users are rather frustrated to hear that some Trump voters didn’t expect him to follow through on certain campaign promises or didn’t expect to be personally affected by them in what feels very reminiscent of early 2017.

Stories abound of Trump voters with undocumented loved ones who were arrested by ICE in recent weeks and others worried about the federal spending freeze and the attacks on USAID. Fed up supporters of Kamala Harris are not being nice about it.

Fell For It Again Award meme examples

