“Everything’s computer” has become the hot new catchphrase meme after Donald Trump used it to describe the dashboard of a Tesla. The President and Elon Musk held a press conference to show off a red Model S Plaid following mass protests at Tesla dealerships and a wave of vandalism against the electric cars and charging stations.

Trump critics and meme lovers took up the phrase immediately after a clip showing this moment dropped on X. Now they’re making “everything is computer” jokes as a kind of fake Zen or profound quote and proclaiming that they just can’t stop saying it.

Why everyone’s saying ‘everything’s computer’

On March 11, 2025, Trump and Musk held an unusual press conference that looked to some like a Tesla infomercial. After decrying the protests and vandalism against the company’s dealerships and products, he declared this “violence” to be a form of “domestic terrorism.”

“They’re harming a great American company,” he said.

After the speech, Trump announced that he would be buying a Tesla himself and then he and Musk walked over to the Model S so the President could check it out in front of the cameras.

“Wow, that’s beautiful,” said Trump after he sat in the front seat. “This is a different panel than I’ve… everything’s computer.”

Musk then showed him the brake and accelerator and how to turn the car on. Trump, however, seemed reluctant to actually drive it.

MeidasTouch editor @Acyn reposted a clip of this part of the press conference on X the same afternoon, highlighting the “everything’s computer” comment and getting over 10.9 million views.

Social media reacts: “I hate how funny he is”

Plenty of Trump haters have to admit that some of what the man says is inadvertently hilarious. “Everything’s computer” sounds like the utterance of an old man who doesn’t actually know how anything works but just says whatever pops into his head. The parallels to his political career are painfully amusing.

“I hate this man so f*cking much and I hate how g*ddamn funny he is,” writes @KylePlantEmoji. “Constantly adding sh*t to my lexicon without my consent. Everything’s computer. Beautiful. F*ck you.”

Other users started tweeting “everything’s computer” or “everything is computer” along or with the “wow,” with no context, or paired with Zen images, Matrix screenshots, or references to other memes about old men.

“‘Shinzo, I learned the craziest thing today. Did you know everything is computer? I miss you buddy,’” joked @AutismCapital.

Trump fans are just as on board with this meme, enjoying the President’s accidental hilarity without the agony. The AI bros are especially into it.

“I’m sorry but it will be impossible to not add, ‘Wow. Everything’s computer’ to my lexicon,” says AI company founder @Austen.

Tesla in trouble

Tesla’s stock price is plummeting from the bad press. Meanwhile, vehicle owners are resorting to dressing up their cars as other makes as critics of the current administration and the de facto head of DOGE focus their frustrations on the company. Cybertrucks are especially vulnerable, getting chased out of parades and covered in dog feces and even eggs, in spite of the expense.

Across multiple states, Tesla dealerships and charging stations have been vandalized or outright attacked. In Oregon last week, vehicles and windows were damaged by gunfire overnight.

This trend is seemingly what led Trump to declare similar acts to be akin to domestic terrorism. Critics have called the press conference little more than an attempt to boost flagging Tesla sales and alleviate the company’s suffering in the stock market for Musk’s sake as the owner continues to play a heavy role in the administration.

“Donald Trump doing a Tesla infomercial for Elon Musk—his biggest political donor—in front of the White House is peak corruption,” wrote X account @RpsAgainstTrump.

More ‘everything’s computer’ reactions

Here are some more reactions from the internet to “everything’s computer.”

