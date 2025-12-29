Erika Kirk memes are taking over social media following her theatrical Turning Point appearances

Erika Kirk memes have taken over social media after months of people side-eyeing her public appearances as she grieves the murder of her husband.

Featured Video

Following the shooting death of rightwing podcaster Charlie Kirk back in September, Erika Kirk has suddenly and aggressively risen to the forefront of the MAGA movement.

She’s taken over Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the organization he co-founded to sway youths towards hard right political views, and subsequently appeared at numerous events put on by the group, where she’s often joined by other major rightwing figures like Vice President JD Vance.

It didn’t take long for criticisms to begin rolling in suggesting that Kirk was repeatedly behaving in a way that felt strange for an allegedly grieving widow. Her hugs with Vance got some side eye, but it’s really the theatricality of her appearances at TPUSA rallies and pseudo-memorials for her dead husband that have sustained the backlash.

Advertisement

For instance, shortly before Christmas, TPUSA put on its annual AmericaFest event, which saw Kirk appear on stage multiple times—more than once amidst a dazzling display of pyrotechnics.

The Kirk Widow is having the best time of her life pic.twitter.com/9Ss6NOyQBt — Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) December 19, 2025

Every time I’ve seen this woman (Kirk), she’s coming out to pyrotechnics which resemble 1998 Goldberg https://t.co/FSvF7JFf8k — Mohamed (@MoeSquare) December 22, 2025

It’s probably worth reiterating here that Kirk is now the CEO of the organization that puts on these events, not some random public personality who is invited and subject to the whims of whomever is in charge.

Advertisement

The Erika Kirk backlash

That the mother of two appears to be focusing so heavily on raising her own star meter and putting on all these music and light shows doesn’t innately mean she isn’t grieving her husband’s death, but it’s very easy to understand why people on both sides of the political aisle are taken aback by it.

Now that’s what I call a God Wink. May they all have many, many more. — Carole Mac (@HerbsandDirt) December 19, 2025

Erika Kirk isn’t going to see your posts, but your friend dancing on her husband’s freshly dug grave in a sparkly pantsuit with pyrotechnics while selling merch might and you should really be more mindful — Lauren Rinaldi 🧚‍♀️ (@LRinaldiArt) December 28, 2025

Advertisement

Erika Kirk memes

AmericaFest 2025 seemed to push the bewilderment about Kirk’s behavior to new heights, culminating in what so many things do on the internet—memes.

Normal widows: “I miss my husband”



Erika Kirk: pic.twitter.com/Rd72bUSswe — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) December 28, 2025

normal ppl : i miss my dead husband 😭💔😢



erika kirk at turning point USA : pic.twitter.com/IgKWxeUGWB — Si ☆ (@svperstarism) December 24, 2025

Advertisement

“Everyone grieves differently”



Erika Kirk grieving pic.twitter.com/1sDCj9UVEP — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) December 27, 2025

normal person: I am heavily grieving the loss of my husband. sincerely miss him every day



erica kirk: pic.twitter.com/r3fGTANp3Y — ethical hater (@DijahSB) December 28, 2025

nobody:



nobody at all:



Erika Kirk grieving her dead husband: pic.twitter.com/e68NZNiPlo — Emma Scott (@EmmaScott) December 29, 2025

normal ppl : i miss my dead husband 💔



erika kirk at turning point USA :pic.twitter.com/DK7UUhKt7S — 🕸️ (@poisonivic) December 26, 2025

Advertisement

Maybe try toning down the pyrotechnics, just for a little while.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.