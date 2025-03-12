Advertisement
Are you into the Don’t Even Joke Lad meme? Don’t even joke lad

It was a joke, lads.

Angela Andaloro
Meme of a chick wearing a hat with the text overlay 'don't even joke lad'

Don’t Even Joke Lad memes feature the phrase dramatically overlayed on an old-fashioned or steampunk-like setting—and more.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @thicclord1_2020/iFunny
  • Meme Type: Exploitable, Reaction
  • First Appearance: September 2022
  • Origin Source: iFunny
  • Peak Popularity: February 2025
don't even joke lad google trends
Google Trends
Don’t Even Joke Lad meme origin

Don’t Even Joke Lad memes first appeared in relation to the Netflix show Peaky Blinders. In September 2022, @thicclord1_2020 on iFunny shared an image showing Cillian Murphy‘s character, Thomas Michael Shelby. The phrase is imposed over his photo.

don't even joke lad peaky blinders
@thicclord1_2020/iFunny

Don’t Even Joke Lad meme spread

The meme began as a reaction meme poking fun at the language used in the British crime series, which is also a period drama taking place in the late 19th and early 20th century. It also began to appear in the form of an Instagram Q&A.

you big into peaky blinders? don't even joke lad
@thicclord1_2020/iFunny

Meme variations

Don’t Even Joke Lad Instagram Q&A version

The Instagram Q&A version of the Don’t Even Joke Lad meme has been used by members of different fandoms, who replace the name Peaky Blinders in the question and swap in an appropriate backing image.

you big into otmmy coolata don't even joke lad meme
@tobisaws/X
you big into kum junhyeon dont even joke lad
@tobisaws/X

There are also versions that only change the name in the question, keeping the same Peaky Blinders image.

you big into nakamoto yuta? don't even joke lad
@tobisaws/X
you big into asaden?
@rukiapc/X

Don’t Even Joke Lad chick meme version

In December 2024, the meme went through a resurgence with the phrase “Don’t Even Joke Lad” paired with an adorable black and white photo of a baby chick in a newsboy cap.

baby chick don't even joke lad
@rukiapc/X
After getting its start on Instagram, the meme started to take off on X.

Chicky Blinders don't even joke lad
@Alopias_Rafines/X
when my friend gives the movie i just recommended them a 2 star rating, don't even joke lad
@Alopias_Rafines/X

Meme examples

sheep don't even joke lad
@Alopias_Rafines/X
you big into snoopy? don't even joked lad
don't even joke lad
don't even joke lad
fight club don't even joke lad
you'd vibe with this don't even joke lad
@ilawrizaki/X
josh o'connor don't even joke lad
@ilawrizaki/X
kitten meme
@ilawrizaki/X
you big into redemption? don't even joke lad
@ilawrizaki/X
you big into vaporware? don't even joke lad
@nepprived/Instagram

More animal memes:

Cillian Murphy Memes Netflix
Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

