Are you into the Don’t Even Joke Lad meme? Don’t even joke lad

Don’t Even Joke Lad memes feature the phrase dramatically overlayed on an old-fashioned or steampunk-like setting—and more.
Meme basics:
- Meme Creator: @thicclord1_2020/iFunny
- Meme Type: Exploitable, Reaction
- First Appearance: September 2022
- Origin Source: iFunny
- Peak Popularity: February 2025
Don’t Even Joke Lad meme origin
Don’t Even Joke Lad memes first appeared in relation to the Netflix show Peaky Blinders. In September 2022, @thicclord1_2020 on iFunny shared an image showing Cillian Murphy‘s character, Thomas Michael Shelby. The phrase is imposed over his photo.
Don’t Even Joke Lad meme spread
The meme began as a reaction meme poking fun at the language used in the British crime series, which is also a period drama taking place in the late 19th and early 20th century. It also began to appear in the form of an Instagram Q&A.
Meme variations
Don’t Even Joke Lad Instagram Q&A version
The Instagram Q&A version of the Don’t Even Joke Lad meme has been used by members of different fandoms, who replace the name Peaky Blinders in the question and swap in an appropriate backing image.
There are also versions that only change the name in the question, keeping the same Peaky Blinders image.
Don’t Even Joke Lad chick meme version
In December 2024, the meme went through a resurgence with the phrase “Don’t Even Joke Lad” paired with an adorable black and white photo of a baby chick in a newsboy cap.
After getting its start on Instagram, the meme started to take off on X.
Meme examples
