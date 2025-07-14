“In some cases gals”: New Trump quote becomes a meme as the post itself gets ratio’d on Truth Social

Donald Trump’s frustration over his boys and, in some cases, gals continuing to demand answers about the alleged Jeffrey Epstein client list has become an unexpected meme.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department released a memo claiming that there’s nothing to suggest Epstein maintained a list of high-profile clients for blackmail purposes. They also expressed that they aren’t currently planning on pursuing charges against anyone else in relation to Epstein’s child sex trafficking.

People on both sides of the political aisle aren’t really buying it. However, the difference for MAGA loyalists is that they seem genuinely surprised and mortified at the mere possibility that the Trump administration might be burying this information.

BREAKING: No SURPRISE that President Trump has decided against releasing the Epstein Client list. pic.twitter.com/pXC1618IFz — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) January 30, 2025

Meanwhile, those on the other side remembered all the photos that have circulated of Epstein and Trump together and was significantly less shocked.

How did Trump react to the Epstein backlash?

Trump himself was appalled that his base would turn on him and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Why wouldn’t he be? His acolytes have constantly fallen over themselves praising everything he does indiscriminately, just because he wants them to.

For whatever reason, things are different this time—at least for now. And Trump his not happy about it. Over the weekend, he posted a lengthy, rambling statement to Truth Social. It berates MAGA for falling for what he seems to be insinuating was yet another “Radical Left” hoax.

What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it? They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files. No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people. We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY. The Left is imploding! Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Somewhat surprisingly, the post on Truth Social was “ratio’d,” which is a social media term for when a post gets more replies than likes. And would it even be a Trump rant if it didn’t randomly pivot into claims that the 2020 election was stolen?

But many readers may not even have made it that far, because the first line alone was such an eye-catcher.

What’s going on with my “boys,” and in some cases, “gals?” will now be entering my permanent lexicon.



How does someone so terrible come up with such generational quotes? Genuinely unmatched talent https://t.co/x9hmtQmEdT — daramgar (@daramgaria) July 13, 2025

Trump, gals, and, in some cases, memes

This “Truth” post was notable for a couple of reasons beyond contributing to the meltdown MAGAs are continuing to have over the (lack of) Epstein list.

First, it’s the first time Trump has ever been ratioed on his own social media platform, a place largely inhabited by his own diehard supporters.

Secondly, it didn’t take long for people to start riffing on that incredible opening line and turn it into a whole meme.

What’s going on with my “Boys” and, in some cases, “Gals?” pic.twitter.com/sNaemm5MJb — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) July 13, 2025

What is going on with my “boys”, and in some cases, “gals”? pic.twitter.com/GH5K1E8fRr — ItsBocephus (@flipendo101) July 13, 2025

What’s going on with my “boys” who are, in some cases, “gals” who like “boys” to be “gals” who do “boys” like they’re “gals,” who do “gals” like they’re, in some cases, “boys” — Lon Harris (@Lons) July 13, 2025

What is going on with my “boys” and in some cases “gals” pic.twitter.com/uewTwKtkv3 — TheHuntForTomClancy (@HuntClancy) July 13, 2025

Not since “Call me Ishmael” has there been a more iconic opening line than:



“What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases ‘”gals?” https://t.co/In8Q1M0oUp — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) July 12, 2025

“What’s going on with my boys and, in some cases, gals?”



The boys and gals in question: pic.twitter.com/CLoBfws5J0 — Appodlachia (@appodlachia) July 13, 2025

Dr. Frankenstein yelling at his monster pic.twitter.com/R5DKyoRREv — shane (@BokononsProphet) July 12, 2025

Amazing that he rattled off an all-timer like “What’s going on with my “boys”, and in some cases, “gals”? in the midst of trying to cover up a sex trafficking op that he’s very obviously caught up in — Rob (@robrousseau) July 13, 2025

A few bad men, and in some cases “gals”. 👇 pic.twitter.com/97ekHmKgFT — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) July 14, 2025

Everyone will have a different moment that deprogrammed them.



For some it will be the doctored footage or the missing client list or complete 180 from both Kash and Bongino.



But for most it will have been the ‘what’s up with my “boys” and, in some cases “gals”‘ posting — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) July 13, 2025

Something tells me Trump is off seething somewhere over this unwanted pivot towards memedom, which is honestly a shame. After all, it’s so rare he gets to actually contribute something of value to society.

