Memes

The internet can’t stop memeing Doechii’s ‘DENIAL IS A RIVER’—here are the best ones

‘I mean, I like to sleep, I like to nap, I like being in bed, I like pillows, I like to doze…’

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Still image from the music video 'Denial is a River' showing the musical artist Doechii.

Doechii’s song ‘DENIAL IS A RIVER’ isn’t just a mega hit—it’s also the internet’s latest favorite meme. A section of the lyrics where the rapper lists her favorite vices has become the perfect template for people to remix with their own personal guilty pleasures. What started as simple text-based memes paired with reaction images has since evolved into fandom edits, video remixes, and more.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: Unknown
  • Meme Type: Macro
  • First Appearance: February 3, 2025
  • Origin Source: X
  • Peak Popularity: February 2025
doechii meme google trends
Google Trends
Origin

In August 2024, rapper Doechii released her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The fourth track, “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” quickly became a breakout track. The song features the rapper in conversation with her therapist alter ego. She catches the therapist up on what she’s been up to since her 2020 mixtape, Oh The Places You’ll Go.

The third verse begins with Doechii defending herself for enjoying some of her favorite vices.

‘DENIAL IS A RIVER’ lyrics

I mean, f*ck, I like pills, I like drugs
I like gettin’ money, I like strippers, I like to f*ck
I like day-drinkin’ and day parties and Hollywood
I like doin’ Hollywood shit, snort it? Probably would
What can I say? The shit works, it feels good
And my self-worth’s at an all-time low

Meme origin

Shortly after the mixtape came out, people began pairing that section of the verse with different GIFs and images that match the mood, from Wendy Williams dancing on the set of her talk show to a cat bopping to music with headphones on.

wendy williams doechii meme
@winterbeys/X
moesha doechii meme
@winterbeys/X
i mean fuck i like pills i like drugs i like getting money i like strippers i like to fuck i like day drinking and day parties and hollywood i like doin hollywood shit
@winterbeys/X

Doechii at the Grammys

On Feb. 2, 2025, Doechii performed DENIAL IS A RIVER as part of her Grammy live performance during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Her explosive performance attracted new fans as did her Best New Artist win.

Doechii performing DENIAL IS A RIVER
@Doechii/YouTube
Meme spread

More memes featuring the lyrics to DENIAL IS A RIVER began to spread. This time, memes started to feature clips and gifs from the song’s music video, released in January 2025.

Doechii DENIAL IS A RIVER music video
@soujooao/X

As the meme continued to spread, internet users began to alter the lyrics to reflect things they enjoy—possibly too much—in the format of the track.

tweet that reads 'I mean fuck, I like boba, I like iced lattes I like gettin' labubus, I like tumblers , I like to fuck I like ' over consumption, blind boxes, i want them all (yeah) What can I say? The shit works, it feels good And my bank accounts at an all time low'
@soujooao/X
'i mean fuck i like to sleep i like to nap, i like being in bed, i like pillows, i like to doze, i like day-napping and day-resting'
@gnbchn/X
tweet that reads 'I mean fuck, I like Skibidi, I like rizz, I like the Costco guys, I like gooners, I like to mew.'
@gnbchn/X

Users also began altering the Doechii meme to resemble fandom characters such as Luke Skywalker and Zelda.

tweet reads 'I mean, fuck, I like stars, I like wars, I like fighting fascists, I like ‘sabers, I like the force'
@kyber_kat/X
tweet that reads 'i mean, fuck. i like legends, i like zelda, i like fighting calamities, i like master swords, i like the triforce'
@kyber_kat/X

More meme examples

doechii memes
@kyber_kat/X
In Body Image
@loveivypool/X.com

sanrio gif doechii meme
@loveivypool/X.com
women dancing in sync doechii meme
@loveivypool/X.com
woman hanging out of sunroof doechii meme
@lucasmsmsmsm/X
shaunie o'neal doechii meme
@lucasmsmsmsm/X
animal crossing doechii meme
@lucasmsmsmsm/X
hello kitty doechii meme
@lucasmsmsmsm/X
kirby kicking with headphones gif doechii meme
@soxinzteamo/X
tweet that reads 'i mean fuck i like soup i like broth i like gettin warm i like garlic i like to stir i like sweatin onions and pourin stock and cookin stew, i like adding bay leaves too'
@soxinzteamo/X
tweet that reads 'i mean fuck i like gary, i like krabs, i like flipping burgers, i like patrick, i like sand(y)'
@soxinzteamo/X
tweet that reads 'i mean fuck, i like mark, i like irv, i like gettin severed, i like lumon, i like to work'
@draculaonlinee/X
tweet that reads 'I mean, fuck, I like cats, I like dogs, I like little bunnies, I like hamsters, I like frogs'
@draculaonlinee/X
tweet that reads 'i mean fuck i like wicked, i like glinda, i like elphaba, i like ariana grande, i like cynthia erivo i like gelphie and their homoerotic friendship i like doin' wicked witch shit defying gravity'
@xcowboygeniusx/X
tweet that reads 'I mean fuck, i like the WHO, i like vaccines, i like not dying and affordable healthcare and taking my meds, i like eradicating infectious diseases and staying healthy and not coughing too'
@xcowboygeniusx/X

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.




