The internet can’t stop memeing Doechii’s ‘DENIAL IS A RIVER’—here are the best ones

Doechii’s song ‘DENIAL IS A RIVER’ isn’t just a mega hit—it’s also the internet’s latest favorite meme. A section of the lyrics where the rapper lists her favorite vices has become the perfect template for people to remix with their own personal guilty pleasures. What started as simple text-based memes paired with reaction images has since evolved into fandom edits, video remixes, and more.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: Unknown

Unknown Meme Type : Macro

: Macro First Appearance : February 3, 2025

: February 3, 2025 Origin Source : X

: X Peak Popularity: February 2025

Origin

In August 2024, rapper Doechii released her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The fourth track, “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” quickly became a breakout track. The song features the rapper in conversation with her therapist alter ego. She catches the therapist up on what she’s been up to since her 2020 mixtape, Oh The Places You’ll Go.

The third verse begins with Doechii defending herself for enjoying some of her favorite vices.

‘DENIAL IS A RIVER’ lyrics

I mean, f*ck, I like pills, I like drugs

I like gettin’ money, I like strippers, I like to f*ck

I like day-drinkin’ and day parties and Hollywood

I like doin’ Hollywood shit, snort it? Probably would

What can I say? The shit works, it feels good

And my self-worth’s at an all-time low

Meme origin

Shortly after the mixtape came out, people began pairing that section of the verse with different GIFs and images that match the mood, from Wendy Williams dancing on the set of her talk show to a cat bopping to music with headphones on.

Doechii at the Grammys

On Feb. 2, 2025, Doechii performed DENIAL IS A RIVER as part of her Grammy live performance during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Her explosive performance attracted new fans as did her Best New Artist win.

Meme spread

More memes featuring the lyrics to DENIAL IS A RIVER began to spread. This time, memes started to feature clips and gifs from the song’s music video, released in January 2025.

As the meme continued to spread, internet users began to alter the lyrics to reflect things they enjoy—possibly too much—in the format of the track.

Users also began altering the Doechii meme to resemble fandom characters such as Luke Skywalker and Zelda.

More meme examples

