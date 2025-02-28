Advertisement
Memes

How a teenager’s bizarre death from injecting crushed butterfly turned into a meme

Why? For what?

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
2 panel image: one a post from NYPost that reads: Teen who injected himself with crushed butterfly spent 7 agonizing days in the hospital before he died. And another post: I'm sorry but like what

The Crushed Butterfly Death meme, also known as the Injecting Crushed Butterfly meme, refers to a bizarre and tragic news story about a Brazilian teenager injecting himself with a crushed butterfly. After reports of the teen’s death went viral in February 2025, social media users turned the unsettling incident into darkly humorous memes and jokes, remixing it with jokes about drug use, internet challenges, and even pop star MARINA’s latest single, BUTTERFLY.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @MardyMarvel/X
  • Meme Type: Unknown
  • First Appearance: February 2025
  • Origin Source: X
  • Peak Popularity: February 2025
crushed butterfly google trends
How did a teenager die from a crushed butterfly?

The Daily Mail first reported the story of the teenager’s senseless death. The article explained that he mixed a crushed dead butterfly with water and then injected the fluid into his leg.

In the aftermath, the teen felt discomfort in his leg and began vomiting, which led to hospitalization. Toxins likely contained within the butterfly led the teen to experience septic shock. He finally passed away after spending about a week in the hospital.

Following a report in The New York Post, the teen’s story went viral. The headline read, “Teen dies after injecting himself with butterfly remains — possibly as part of twisted online challenge: report.”

Teen who injected himself with crushed butterfly spent 7 agonizing days in the hospital before he died
Meme spread

Once the New York Post story hit X (formerly Twitter), people started discussing it, speculating that injecting crushed butterfly could have been part of an online challenge gone wrong. However, with no evidence any such challenge existed, many began to wonder why the teen would do something so strange and risky.

I’m sorry but like what crushed butterfly
who is starting these insane internet challenges like no i havent heard of the inject yourself with butterfly remains and water wtf
@cherryroses32/X
As the story continued to spread, people started making memes about injecting crushed butterfly. Many of these were repurposed from memes about drug use and death in other contexts.

jessu choking a man who is shooting up crushed butterfly meme
crushed butterfly you've changed meme
@SPIDERCRAWLING/X

MARINA connection

MARINA, formerly known Marina and the Diamonds, released a new single on February 25, 2025, called ‘BUTTERFLY.’ While the song’s lyrics had nothing to do with the teenager who injected himself with crushed butterfly, the timing led fans to combine the two subjects in memes.

marina crushed butterfly meme
me after injecting a crushed butterfly into my arm
@svntbbyy/X

Meme examples

Crushing up a butterfly and not even injecting it. Just being cruel
chat gpt explains crushed butterfly logic
breaking bad tweet that reads 'How it feels to inject crushed butterfly pieces'
me .0001 milliseconds ater injecting crushed butterfly into my arm tiktok
Seeing lots of memes about injecting crushed up butterfly into someone they dislike. No idea what the context is, don’t want it tbh
the concept of injecting yourself with crushed butterfly
@naurvillette/X
pov your patient with the juicy veins wants a butterfly
'Imma inject a crushed butterfly in your tongue for this crazy take..'
ive been injecting crushed butterfly for years and i can tell you its almost impossible to die from it. mustve been way too much butterflies
So he injects a butterfly. And then he fucking dies
