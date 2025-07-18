“What a time to be alive”: The internet is filled with “Coldplay Couple” memes—here are 30 of the best

A Coldplay concert jumbotron moment turned into a workplace affair scandal, and the internet hasn’t stopped memeing the “Coldplay Couple” since.

During Coldplay’s recent Boston show, frontman Chris Martin paused to chat with the crowd while the jumbotron panned across fans. First, it focused on a man wearing a birthday sash and crown, happily cheering. Then, the camera shifted to a couple hugging, until things took an unexpected turn.

Rather than smile for the camera, both individuals instantly pulled away and tried to hide, but their mid-concert snuggle had already been caught on camera. A third woman nearby covered her face in clear embarrassment.

Watching the moment unfold, Martin quipped, “Oh, you’re OK. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

That line sent the internet spiraling. Soon, social media sleuths identified the pair as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, top executives at software company Astronomer. Viewers also named the third woman as Alyssa Stoddard, recently promoted by Cabot. Fans flooded Facebook with warnings to both Byron’s and Cabot’s spouses, claiming to have uncovered an affair.

More details unraveled quickly. Byron’s wife has since wiped her social media accounts, and Astronomer has remained silent. A fake CEO apology post, satirizing LinkedIn-style confessions, circulated widely.

Another spoof statement was picked up by outlets before TMZ confirmed Astronomer had called it “not a real statement.”

The “statement from Astronomer CEO Andy Byron” that’s going around originated with a 50-follower account called “Peter Enis.” As in “P. Enis.” pic.twitter.com/z3Dl8VaxWD — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 17, 2025

Coldplay Couple memes dominate X

As the story took over X, memes exploded. Most took aim at corporate culture, LinkedIn cringe, or Coldplay’s emotional music.

One viral post joked, “Worst part about this is you know he’s gonna post: ‘I got caught cheating at a Coldplay concert. Here’s what it taught me about B2B sales.’”

Others showed pictures of the couple dodging the camera, removing faces but keeping the moment awkwardly intact.

Although no official statements have been made, the internet has already reached its own verdict on the pair.

The 30 best Coldplay Couple memes on the internet

1.

My X timeline today: pic.twitter.com/tqPrKJF0af — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 17, 2025

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

CEO got caught having an affair at the monsters inc laugh floor pic.twitter.com/gUPguP2C10 — Jess Siswick (@tinymallet) July 18, 2025

28.

29.

30.

