Viral trend turns Kamala Harris’s coconut tree meme into the song of the summer

Could the song of the summer be…Vice President Kamala Harris’s coconut tree meme?

On Monday, X quickly flooded with videos of Harris’s face imposed onto the album covers of today’s most iconic pop stars. Along with the image, the coconut tree meme is edited into remixes of various pop hits.

This trend is among the newest iterations of the coconut tree meme, which emerged out of a viral clip from a speech made by Harris in 2023, where she was quoting her mother.

The resurgence of this meme began following the lackluster performance of Joe Biden in the presidential debate. Shortly after, significant chatter formed around Harris as a frontrunner to replace Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Weeks later, the meme has not died. It has now evolved with a queer twist as social media users splice her meme into pop hits particularly popular within the online queer community.

Before this specific trend, the coconut tree meme has been put in similar contexts. Notably, a viral video from June 3rd edited Harris’s most viral moments to Charli XCX’s “Von Dutch.” This specific tweet followed the release of Charli XCX’s new album Brat and subsequent Brat Summer memes. The viral video also included many of Harris’s other viral moments, such as a clip where she professes her love for Venn diagrams.

However, as of July 15, X exploded with various memes specifically imposing the coconut tree meme to the works of various musical icons such as Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Ciara Charli XCX, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga.

As the trend continues to grow, social media users are even responding by rewriting the lyrics of these pop hits with a coconut tree twist.

