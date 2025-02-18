Advertisement
What are the Cave Diver memes all over the internet? Here’s why people are mocking extreme spelunking

Inspired by real-life cave exploration stories, the Cave Diver meme has evolved into a humorous TikTok trend.

Person pointing at small crack on while(l) shoes hanged on wall(c) finder pointing at cracked wall(r)

Cave Diver memes mock the extreme, adrenaline-seeking spelunkers who willingly squeeze into impossibly tight spaces for the sake of adventure. While cave diving is already a high-risk hobby, the meme takes it a step further—exaggerating the reckless determination of divers to fit into ever-smaller crevices.

Inspired by real-life cave exploration stories, including tragic incidents like the Nutty Putty Cave accident, the meme has evolved into a viral trend on TikTok, where users humorously reenact the daring (and often absurd) behavior of cave divers in everyday spaces.

cave diver meme google trends
Google Trends

The Cave Diver meme explained

Interest in cave divers blew up in 2009 when the Nutty Putty Cave incident captured public attention. The tragic situation occurred in Utah, where medical student John Edward Jones was visiting family with his pregnant wife and toddler daughter.

Jones and a group of friends decided to explore Nutty Putty Cave, which was regarded as a beginner’s cave despite winding and narrow passages. He and his brother ventured into a section known as “The Birth Canal.” The two took a wrong turn and got lost en route, however, venturing into an unmapped part of the cave. Jones ended up trapped upside down in a 10″ x 18″ space, as a 6 ft. tall, 200 lb. man.

Crews worked to rescue Jones, but setbacks resulted in the rescue process taking over 24 hours. Jones became unresponsive after 26 hours. Though efforts to recover his body were discussed, there was ultimately no safe way for crews to recover them. The Nutty Putty Cave was shut down and sealed off. Jones’ remains are there to this day.

Cave Diver meme origins

Jones’ fateful cave exploration has been the subject of many discussions in the years since — podcasts, blogs, and other forums. In 2023, the Morbid Knowledge X account shared a previously circulated diagram that showed the position Jones was stuck in.

'A diagram of how John Edward Jones was stuck for 27 hours in Nutty Putty Cave before passing away'
@Morbidful/X
Early memes compared the diagram to a similarly designed one that showed Sadaam Hussein’s underground hiding place, which has become a meme in its own right.

sadaam hussein hiding place
@Morbidful/X
nutty putty cave sadaam hussein cave meme
@TEND1NH0/X

Meme spread

Memes discussing the jarring depiction continued into 2024. The memes started to turn into discussions about cave diving and why Cave Divers, also known as spelunkers, would wedge themselves into impossibly narrow spaces.

'99% of esoteric exploreres quit just before they find agartha'
@TEND1NH0/X
cave diver with timbs
@BloodRunsDiesel/iFunny

The cave diver meme on TikTok

In early February 2025, TikTokers began sharing Cave Diver memes on the platform. It started when @bigmoneyjaytee posted a video overlaid with a caption reading “Cave Divers for no reason.” The video shows a man observing the space between the bottom of his refrigerator and his floor before “diving in,” with nothing visible after the fact but the bottoms of his shoes.

cave diver for no reason
@bigmoneyjaytee/TikTok

The videos quickly spread all over TikTok, where people recreated the scenario in impossibly small spaces. The tinier the crevice, the more appealing recreating the meme has been.

cave divers for litrelly no reason
@bigmoneyjaytee/TikTok
'pov: cave divers going through the smallest cervice known to man'
@bigmoneyjaytee/TikTok
'As a seasoned cave diver I find it really easy doing the monthly chimney cleanse'
@xcudigee/X

More cave diver meme examples

'nyc studio apartment, $2800 a month, utilites not included, no pets allowed' cave diver meme
@xcudigee/X
'pov: cave divers with a family of 4 and a loving wife when they hear 'devils u-turn, has 0% survival rate''
@xcudigee/X
'can we all agree that this is definitely the best position for sleeping' cave diver meme
@Colinoscopy/X
'these cave divers are getting out of hand'
@Colinoscopy/X
'dudes will have $1 million in crypto and still live like this' cave diver meme
@Colinoscopy/X
'cave divers going into the smallest cracks for literally no reason'
@splash_palace/TikTok
cave divers when the cave is called 'seriously dont go in there bro':
@splash_palace/TikTok
'cave divers lookin for da tv remote'
@splash_palace/TikTok

