What is the ‘Care Bear Method’ on TikTok?

Care Bear Method of…what now?

The Care Bear Method is a popular trend that everyone is talking about on TikTok. Some people recommend you “ghost” all social media accounts to get the attention of the person you’re attracted to because they start wondering if something is wrong.

Care Bear Method: what is it?

Many TikTokers espouse the Care Bear Method, a dating trick to make your crush or ex notice you, which has itself turned into a meme.

This method essentially requires changing your social media and texting habits.

If you’re frequently posting on your social media platforms, shifting to radio silence can cause anyone potentially interested in you to notice and begin checking in with you.

It doesn’t seem related to the Care Bears, which American Greetings created in the 1980s following Strawberry Shortcake’s success. These bears represent different emotions and feature icons on their stomachs.

How does the Care Bear Method work?

A number of TikTok content creators have shared their takes on the Care Bear Method, but the gist of it is that you have a specific person in mind that you want to become “obsessed” with you to the point of distraction.

This will only be effective if it is someone you have had a connection with previously, such as a crush you interact with regularly or an ex-partner. You then go no-contact with them and stop posting on all your social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, even your Stories and Snapchat.

Some content creators say that it will only take a couple of days, while others say it will work after around a week to ten days. This method of ghosting social media, so say these creators, will make the other person curious or worried about you and cause them to reach out.

It is of course important to note that the Care Bear Method is essentially “resetting” your communication style with this other person. One should consider that talking too intensely to the person they’re interested in might overwhelm them, clearly marking the drastic shift.

Researchers have conducted studies on over-communication and its negative impact on all types of relationships. Healthline suggests more balanced, healthy communication methods, such as asking questions to give others a chance to talk more.

Some people could be love bombing the person they are interested in dating by over-communicating, intentionally or not.

The Cleveland Clinic describes love bombing as a “form of psychological and emotional abuse that involves a person going above and beyond for you in an effort to manipulate you into a relationship with them.”

Care Bear Method Examples

Here’s a roundup of Care Bear Method examples across social media.

Negative reactions to the Care Bear Method

Not everyone sees the Care Bear Method as a positive way to get the person you want to date to reach out to you. Several TikTokers have posted about the unhealthy perspective this communication method, or lack thereof, can cause with relationships.

