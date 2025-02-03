Beyoncé’s face says it all: The best memes from her shocked Grammys reaction

Hold on to your cowboy hats, a new Beyonce Grammys meme is here. But first, a moment to congratulate the star for becoming the proud winner of the Best Country Album award at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. Held on Feb. 2., 2025, Beyoncé made history once more as the first Black woman to win the award.

Featured Video

With dozens of Grammys from previous years, this was far from Beyoncé’s first rodeo, but her reaction to her big win gave us something more: a new meme. Despite her typical poise and boss demeanor, her surprised response to her award created a relatable internet moment.

“I’m screaming at Beyoncé’s reaction to winning the Grammy for Best Country Album. queen!!!!!” posted @SpencerAlthouse on X, shortly after the singer won. The post, with a video clip of the moment, has 6.9M views, 52K likes, 6.7K reshares and 696 comments.

Advertisement

Others noticed the contrasting reaction of Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s daughter, as well, who seemed much more chill and authoritative.

“Blue said ‘girl stop the theatrics and get up right now’,” X user @k_ierstena added in the comments.

“LOL @ Blue Ivy being annoyed with her for taking too long to get up,” X user @TheDejaKing replied. “Even if you’re Beyoncé you’re still just an annoying mom when your kid is 13 😂”



Advertisement

What awards did Beyoncé win at the Grammys?

Though fans knew she’d come home with a slew of golden gramophones, the artist was not ready for such a big win in a new genre.

“Wow, I really was not expecting this,” Beyoncé admitted when she took the stage to receive her award for Best Country Album. “I want to thank God…that I’m able to do what I love to do after so many years. I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album.”

Advertisement

Many debated whether “Cowboy Carter” was actually a country music album, Beyoncé is most well-known for her R&B, pop, and hip-hop music. The Texas-born singer stuck to her guns promoting it to country music fans, and it paid off.

“I think sometimes that genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists,” she added in her acceptance speech. “I just want to encourage people to do what they are passionate about and to stay persistent”

Along with her historic win in the country music category, Beyoncé came home with another huge honor — Best Album, for her game-changing masterpiece “Cowboy Carter.”

Advertisement

“I just feel very full and very honored,” the artist remarked in her acceptance speech for Best Album. “It’s been many, many years.”

After thanking those in the music industry and who helped get her album the top award, she added, “I hope we keep pushing forward, opening doors.”

The Beyoncé Grammys meme goes viral

Maybe it’s because it’s only been a month since 2025 began and people are already exhausted, or maybe it’s the idea that good things can happen when a lot of awful stuff is happening too, but the internet wasted no time in memeifying their favorite singer once more.

Advertisement

Screenshots, video clips, and GIFs of Queen B’s shocked look swarmed social media soon after she won the award for Best Country Album.

“Me every single day of 2025 so far,” posted X user @JasmynBeKnowing, with a screenshot of the surprised moment. Their meme, referencing the unpredictable events of this year so far, has has 3M views, 149K likes, and 28K reshares.

Advertisement

Others used the meme for the opposite meaning. “WHEN SOMETHING GOOD HAPPENS IN 2025,” said X user @MattBellassai. His post has 492.3K views, 29K likes, and 2.6K reshares.

The shocked Beyoncé meme can also be used to describe more commonplace, everyday, events and occurrences too.

X user @SebastianAvenue used the screenshot to describe a perfectly relatable work-from-home moment: “When you hear your name on a Zoom call and weren’t paying attention.”

Advertisement

“My cat when I get the laser pointer,” X user @AndyHerren described, in their use of the meme.

People also took the opportunity to use the meme in reference to another big Grammy win — Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and folks used Beyoncé’s reaction to memeify the ultimate diss track album.

Advertisement

“drake hearing the grammys audience singing ‘A-MINORRR’.” wrote X user @SeanYoo, referencing part of the Lamar-Drake beef and how the audience at the Grammys reacted to Lamar’s win.

A win for music history, a win for internet culture. We love to see it.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









