The 30 best memes of 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, people turn to the highlights of what made the year special…or at least bearable. There were plenty of viral trends and memes that took over the internet this year, though some of them are more memorable than others. And there are also those that it would be ideal if they were left to rot in the past (here’s looking at you, 6-7.)

Featured Video

From penguins paying tariffs to Le Poisson Steve and holy airball, here are the top memes that fully encapsulate what it was like to live through 2025 on the internet.

1. The Cooked Dog meme

January 2025

Advertisement

In January, the “Dog Closing His Eyes Halfway” meme took off, featuring a greying Labrador squinting in the sunset. Often posted on TikTok, the image was paired with text expressing the poster’s mental preparation for an uncomfortable situation or challenging conversation. The dog’s expression perfectly captured the feeling of bracing oneself for something big that’s about to happen.

2. ‘Yeah bro I got fluffy hair‘

January 2025

Advertisement

The “Fluffy Hair” meme, which gained popularity on TikTok, showcased a unique hairstyle embraced by Gen Z and Gen Alpha boys. The look featured straight hair styled into a large curl extending from the forehead, resembling a shovel on top of the head. TikToks often included a text overlay where someone would claim, “Yeah, I have fluffy hair,” followed by a comparison to the exaggerated, curly version.

3. TikTok refugees headed to RedNote

January 2025

Advertisement

The TikTok ban loomed near in January, and many trying to find suitable alternatives turned to the Chinese social media app RedNote. The app quickly became a hub for creative memes, with everything from Lord of the Rings references to Chinese users loving Luigi Mangione, or “Lulu” as they called him. As TikTok users migrated to the platform, it sparked a wave of digital humor and creativity, as well as connections as people who wouldn’t normally connect found each other in the app.

4. Melania Trump’s “kiss condom” inauguration hat

January 2025

Advertisement

Oh, now it makes sense. Melania wore the hat as a barrier to Trump’s lips. Got it. #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/v35yY7eD3I — JC R WHIT (@JC99WHIT) January 20, 2025

During President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Melania Trump’s oversized hat sparked a viral meme, drawing attention across social media. As he attempted (and failed) to kiss her, the large brim of her hat became a focal point for jokes, as manydubbed the hat a “kiss condom” due to its ability to block Trump from getting near her.

January 2025

Advertisement

When TikTok briefly shut down in the U.S. on January 19, 2025, users quickly turned the situation into a meme frenzy. Following a Supreme Court ruling forcing ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations, people were met with a pop-up message about the temporary ban. Social media exploded with parody memes mimicking the pop-up. The brief shutdown sparked both frustration and creativity, with TikTokers finding humor in the situation.

February 2025

Advertisement

At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to win Best Country Album. While her numerous past wins proved she was no stranger to the spotlight, her shocked reaction to the award sparked a new meme. Her moment of open-mouthed shock resonated with fans, turning into a relatable and hilarious meme across social media.

February 2025…and beyond

Advertisement

TikTok users quickly picked up the 6-7 meme trend, incorporating it into videos, captions, and comments. By fall 2025, it had become so widespread that teachers and parents grew frustrated, with some trying to ban it in classrooms. Despite this, its nonsensical nature kept it alive, turning it into an inside joke that spread even further… much to the annoyance of adults.

8. Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl memes

February 2025

Advertisement

Kendrick Lamar’s cheeky smile during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show quickly became a viral meme after his performance. As he rapped “Not Like Us,” the camera zoomed in on him, capturing his smirk while delivering a bold lyric aimed at Drake: “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young. / You better not ever go to cell block one.” Memes, often on X, used the copypasta phrase, “If I send you this, it means…” making the smile a symbol of playful, over-the-top behavior.

9. Trump Take Egg memes

February 2025

Advertisement

The surge in egg prices at the beginning of the year sparked a wave of memes, with people sharing photos of empty grocery shelves and jokingly saying, “Trump take egg.” During his 2024 campaign, President Trump promised to lower grocery prices, but after taking office, the cost of essentials like eggs continued to rise, in part due to avian flu outbreaks. Economic factors, including Trump’s tariffs, also contributed to higher production costs, leaving consumers frustrated by the ongoing price hikes, and they took out those frustrations via memes.

10. Plane crash memes

February 2025

Advertisement

Amid frequent plane crashes in early 2025, dark humor took over online with memes poking fun at flight safety. Some joked that they’d only feel safe flying with a DEI-hired pilot or if their pilot wasn’t a “30-something white guy.” These memes flipped the narrative, questioning why diversity initiatives, which aimed to widen talent pools, seemed to make people uncomfortable despite not compromising on qualifications.

March 2025

Advertisement

After Vice President JD Vance’s awkward moment with Ukrainian President Zelensky on Feb 28, 2025, Photoshop edits of him went wild. During a tense White House meeting, Vance interrupted to ask Zelensky if he’d ever thanked the U.S. for its war aid, which sparked backlash. Social media exploded with bizarre “fat face” edits, turning Vance into a rounder, baby-faced version of himself.

March 2025

Advertisement

A viral TikTok meme centered around the catchy song “Bacon, Egg N Cheese” by Dominican-American rapper Wavyrioo spread in March. The meme, sparked by the question “How you know I’m Dominican?” showcased people, animals, and objects moving to the rhythm of the song. It celebrated Dominican-American culture through stereotypes, like the love for meringue music, tight clothing, and, of course, the iconic bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.

13. SignalGate leak memes

March 2025

Advertisement

The SignalGate meme storm took over social media after U.S. officials accidentally added The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal group chat about military strikes in Yemen. The blunder came to light when Goldberg revealed his surprise inclusion, which included high-ranking officials like Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Despite Hegseth’s denial that any war plans were shared, the incident sparked memes and widespread jokes about the mix-up.

March 2025

Advertisement

Ashton Hall’s morning routine unexpectedly became an internet sensation, not because viewers wanted to emulate it, but because it felt wildly over-the-top. The Florida-based fitness influencer had shared a video detailing his intense pre-9:30 a.m. regimen, which included waking at 3:32 a.m., taping his mouth, icing his face in Saratoga water, and even using banana peels on his skin.

April 2025

Advertisement

Trump’s April 2025 tariff announcement unexpectedly sparked viral penguin tariff memes. The announcement introduced sweeping 10% or more tariffs on nearly all countries, surprisingly including the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands. Once people realized these remote territories were home only to penguins, the joke practically wrote itself. Memes quickly flourished, imagining penguins navigating trade wars, sanctions, and international negotiations with charming absurdity.

April 2025

Advertisement

Le Poisson Steve originated from a catchy French song by Tomo and animated by Vigz in a retro 2000s look. The silly orange character in the form of a simple dancing fish quickly won people over and inspired fan art, plush concepts, and countless remixes. The meme’s cheerful energy helped cement its place as a feel-good viral moment.

17. Pope Francis and Pope Leo memes

April and May 2025

Advertisement

Social media processed Pope Francis’s Easter Monday passing with dark humor, spawning irreverent memes and tongue-in-cheek speculation about unlikely culprits. Then, when American Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8, platforms buzzed as people joked about his Midwestern roots, deep-dish theology, and Chicago pride, despite his years in Peru.

18. Italian brainrot TikTok memes

Throughout 2025

Advertisement

The Italian brainrot meme universe grew into a surreal web of AI characters, from Tralalero Tralala to the airborne reptile Bombardino Crocodilo. TikTok embraced their interconnected “lives,” featuring oddities like Trippi Troppi Troppa Trippa and Brr Brr Patapim with absurdist designs. The names were as ridiculous as the designs and “stories” told through collaboration on TikTok.

April 2025

Advertisement

The internet enthusiastically latched onto a bizarre hypothetical question that asked whether 100 men could defeat a single gorilla. People began drafting elaborate team lineups, battle theories, and dramatic play-by-play scenarios. The discussion snowballed across platforms, blending absurd logic with competitive energy. Even MrBeast joined in by hinting at possible future videos.

20. “I don’t sing like that” Katy Perry memes

May 2025

Advertisement

Katy Perry’s 2008 ballad “Thinking of You” resurfaced as a playful TikTok meme when users fixated on her famously dramatic pronunciation. Creators leaned into the moment by exaggerating the delivery through lip-syncs and theatrical performances. Perry, however, wasn’t impressed with the viral trend and called it out live on stage during one of her performances.

22. “Holy airball” TikTok trend

May 2025

Advertisement

The “holy airball” TikTok trend became a playful way to showcase missteps, from romantic blunders to awkward personal moments. Videos typically unfolded in three parts: an initial setup, a failed attempt or rejection, and a basketball airball clip to punctuate the moment. While many creators used it to highlight dating or social slip-ups, some nepo babies gained viral attention by referencing their famous parents, which didn’t impress people.

22. “I asked ChatGPT” memes

June 2025

Advertisement

By mid-2025, the “I asked ChatGPT / I asked Grok” meme took over X, poking fun at overused AI question posts. Folks playfully suggested alternative sources for answers, ranging from mystical tree beings to bog witches, and even one’s own mom. The trend highlighted how repetitive LLM responses had grown tiresome and boring and potentially gave the impression of being unable to think for themselves.

23. “Coldplay Couple” memes

July 2025

Advertisement

At Coldplay’s Boston show this summer, Chris Martin paused to engage the crowd while the jumbotron scanned fans, leading to the outing of a CEO and his HR rep having an affair. The camera lingered on the couple hugging at the railing, who suddenly pulled away in an attempt to hide. Nearby, another woman covered her face in embarrassment as the awkward embrace played out for the audience.

24. “Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday” meme

July 2025

Advertisement

Jet2’s catchy “Nothing Beats a Jet2 Holiday” jingle became a viral TikTok sound, inspiring countless creative clips. Folks applied the audio to chaotic or unexpected vacation moments, highlighting irony and everyday absurdity. The trend quickly expanded beyond travel, appearing in videos of all sorts of mishaps or awkward situations.

August 2025

Advertisement

The internet celebrated a man in a black vest, gold chain, and a medieval bowl cut as the “Ibiza Final Boss” in August. His confident dance moves across a club floor in Ibiza sparked a viral TikTok video that amassed over 19 million views. Fans eagerly shared clips and remixes and the meme highlighted the charm of pure self-assurance and a strong presence.

26. Walmart’s radioactive shrimp memes

August 2025

Advertisement

Social media erupted with radioactive shrimp memes after the FDA requested Walmart recall certain frozen shrimp due to contamination. The recall affected Great Value brand shrimp across 13 states, sourced from Indonesia, raising concerns about potential health risks over time. People flooded platforms with creative posts exaggerating the situation, joking about impossible superpowers and absurd scenarios.

27. The Rapture memes

September 2025

Advertisement

Predictions of the Rapture sparked a wave of TikTok activity, with some Christians preparing seriously while others embraced the meme potential. Social media feeds filled with absurd scenarios, from packing for the afterlife to wondering if pets would be included. People online compared the countdown to past failed prophecies, while some offered to receive “Rapture donations” of abandoned possessions.

28. Tylenol causes autism memes

September 2025

Advertisement

On Sept 22, 2025, Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested a link between Tylenol use in pregnancy and autism, sparking widespread online reactions. The announcement lacked any scientific support or credibility. Their announcement became meme fodder, with social media users creating “Autism Announcement” graphics featuring the duo against a blue backdrop.

29. The Great Meme Reset of 2026

November 2025

Advertisement

TikTok users in 2025 embraced the idea of a “cultural reset,” hoping to clear out outdated trends and start fresh. They pointed to memes like Italian Brainrot and the bizarre “6-7” joke, which were spreading rapidly among younger audiences. Those in favor of the reset explained it as a cultural reboot that would get things back on track and away from brainrot memes.

30. “Turn the Lights Off” meme

December 2025

Advertisement

The “Turn the Lights Off” trend took TikTok by storm, with Jon Hamm unexpectedly becoming the star. Set to DJ Kato and Jon Nørgaard’s 2010 track, TikTokers stitched a video of Hamm dancing in a nightclub, eyes closed, to express moments of happiness or nostalgia.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.