“You just look a little bit different”: Belle the “shocked” dog goes viral again after owner explains her unique look

Belle, the internet-famous “shocked” dog, has once again captured social media’s attention after her owner posted a TikTok about her origin story.

In 2022, her wide-eyed, startled expression became a popular viral reaction meme. The now-iconic photo first appeared on Facebook Marketplace when Belle’s owner tried to sell an old mirror.

Instead of the mirror, though, Belle stole the show by gazing into her reflection with an expression of pure confusion.

That image, and several others of the adorable canine, quickly spread across the internet. People began using Belle’s face to react to surprising news, bizarre headlines, and awkward moments.

Belle’s origin story goes viral on TikTok

Recently, Belle returned to the spotlight after her owner (@bellebows4117) revealed the reason behind her permanent look of surprise. In a TikTok video posted on Sept 27, 2025, Belle’s owner explained that her facial features developed differently because of complications during her birth.

Belle’s owner explained, as if talking to the dog, “Hey, Belle, you have a lot of new fans, so let’s go ahead and share your story again. We adopted you from the Humane Society as a puppy, and you were so cute. And it looks like you were likely stuck in the birth canal, because the muscles on your face grew back a little bit farther. Everything’s there, you’re okay, but you just look a little bit different.”

The owner continued, recalling how Belle’s online fame began. “A few years ago, we were trying to sell a mirror on Facebook Marketplace, and you saw your gorgeous self in the mirror, and you kept photobombing. So this is how we posted the ad, and then your fame online just accidentally took off, Belle. We never sold the mirror, but that’s okay.”

As the video went on, she added, “And ever since then, we’ve been able to share your silly, wonderful, loving personality with everyone. Even your love of one or two shoe days.”

Fans react to Belle’s story

In the comments, users flooded the post with love and nostalgia. Many shared their favorite Belle memes, while others expressed surprise at how much she had aged since her first viral moment. Despite the years, Belle’s expression remained as charming as ever.

“She looks so old now, I am sad 😢,” one person wrote.

Another TikToker added, “all the love and kisses rubbed her color away 😭💚”

“She is my favorite meme ever. I love her so so so much, pls give her extra hugs and kisses for meee 🥰,” said a third commenter.

