Why do you keep seeing ‘6-7?’ on TikTok? The viral trend and LaMelo Ball meme, explained

‘When someone asks who my celeb crush is and all I say is 6’7 so they know it’s melo.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Man talking with text 'i got 67/100 on that test. what abt you- me bc I heard 67:'(l), Man rapping(c), Woman talking 'me when i get a 67% on my test but all i hear is 6 7'(r)

The phrase “6-7” is a new trending meme on TikTok that features the drill rap song “Doot Doot” by Skrilla. The meme is a reference to basketball player Charlotte Hornets NBA player LaMelo Ball.

What does “6-7” mean on TikTok?

This viral TikTok trend has several components that tie together into one seemingly meaningless video format. 

While 6-7 doesn’t have a meaning in the context of the viral trend, there are hints to its meaning in Skrilla’s “Doot Doot” music video. Some speculate that “6-7” is a reference to Chicago’s 67th Street, potentially referencing Skrilla’s background or alleged gang affiliations.

The chorus of Doot Doot is:

Shades on so I roll with the glasses
Bro say er cus he a savage
So many dead opps, so many ashes
You ain’t catch that I can’t pass this
Shooters stay strapped, I don’t need mine
Bro put belt right to they behind
The way that switch brrt I know he dyin
6-7

The lyrics’ explicit description of street life is the reason why folks muse that the 6-7 lyric is a reference to 67th Street.

The ‘6-7’ meme and LaMelo Ball

At the heart of the trend is Skrilla’s rap song “Doot Doot,” which was released on Dec. 1, 2024. The track quickly gained traction on TikTok, thanks to its lyrics about street life and its catchy repetition of “6-7.”

One of the earliest viral instances of the trend reportedly involved an edit of basketball player LaMelo Ball, with a sports commentator remarking that he plays like someone who is 6’1”-6’2” despite actually being 6’7”.

@matvii_grinblat #lamelo #lameloball #shifty ♬ original sound – Matvii Grinblat
The timing of his statement lined up perfectly with the “6-7” lyric in the Skirlla song, making for a hilarious and oddly satisfying clip that set the tone for future meme iterations, cementing the connection between Ball and the phrase.

From there, TikTokers latched onto the format, using “6-7” as a punchline in everything from various sports highlight reels to completely unrelated scenarios, such as being given only 67 days to live or getting a 67% on an exam in school. The phrase has now taken on a life of its own, popping up in countless variations across social media.

@whimsicalfairyunicorn #whimsicalfairyunicorn #fypシ #tk #dootfoot #ote #huzz ♬ original sound – 🎴

A major factor in the meme’s rise is its simple yet effective structure. The “6-7” drop provides an instant, recognizable beat that users can align with different moments for comedic effect.

Meme examples

While the “6-7” trend started with basketball edits, it has since evolved into a broader meme format. TikTok users have applied it to everything from lip dubs and reaction videos to gaming moments or their academic struggles. The simple yet effective nature of the versatile trend means it can continue evolving, with TikTokers finding new ways to incorporate the phrase into their videos.

One woman wrote in the text overlay of her video, “When someone asks who my celeb crush is and all I say is 6’7 so they know it’s melo.”

Many of the videos need to be watched to fully appreciate them, as people use sped-up movements and transitions between clips to the beat of the song.

