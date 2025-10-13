17 memes from 2025 to turn into Halloween costumes

The weather has started to turn chilly, and the leaves are changing, which means that spooky season has officially begun! Many people have already started planning their Halloween costumes.

Featured Video

For some, that means scrolling for inspiration from this year’s crop of memes. They are transient pop culture references, and many will fade into the void. But for the moment, though, a meme costume creates an instant connection and something to bond over with fellow partygoers.

17 memes from 2025 you can dress as for Halloween

This year’s meme pool offered plenty of chaotic choices. From extremely public cheating scandals to viral orange French fish, the memes of 2025 gave costume planners endless material. Whether you celebrate with friends or dance the night away at a bar, these meme-inspired looks bring equal parts humor and relevance to your spooky celebrations.

Advertisement

1. Coldplay Couple costume

The Coldplay Couple sparked recreations and memes for their extremely public transgression, making it the perfect tongue-in-cheek meme costume for couples.

My X timeline today: pic.twitter.com/tqPrKJF0af — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 17, 2025

2. The Ibiza Final Boss

Clips of a vacationer sporting a unique hairstyle and sunglasses turned the man into a meme on TikTok. The look is simple enough to recreate, especially if you’re willing to go all the way with the haircut, or just a simple wig.

Advertisement

3. Walmart’s radioactive shrimp

The radioactive shrimp meme was born from a viral seafood recall after Walmart warned shoppers of a radioactive isotope in their Great Value raw shrimp. This meme costume can be pulled off with neon shrimp plushies, glow-in-the-dark jewelry, and hazard tape.

Advertisement

4. A penguin getting tariffed

A meme about trade policy causing penguins to be tariffed in the U.S. dominated the internet after Trump ordered tariffs on an island populated almost exclusively by penguins. A penguin costume and a handwritten “TARIFFED” sign can complete the look.

5. Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl

A relatively easy and popular look: dress up as Kendrick Lamar from the Super Bowl. Add in a mic and a cheeky smile for anyone who wants to take a photo!

Advertisement

Apple TV+

6. The “Tylenol causes autism” meme

This conspiracy meme surfaced after debunked claims by President Donald Trump and RFK Jr. that pregnant people taking Tylenol causes autism in children. A costume could feature a giant Tylenol bottle and tinfoil hat combo, perfect for satirizing misinformation culture. Or a blue shirt with the words “Autism Announcement” printed on it in a bold font.

Advertisement

7. “Nothing beats a Jet2 Holiday“

This airline slogan meme turned into a lifestyle joke that is fully open to interpretation for a costume. Dress up as an airplane, an unhappy traveler, or pick your favorite TikTok version of the meme to recreate the vibe.

gordzam/Adobe Stock

A surreal meme featuring a catchy song and bright orange fish with arms and legs that took over TikTok for a time. Wear a fish mask and bright orange body suit to complete the simple look.

Advertisement

9. The Rapture

Once again, devout Christians believed that the Rapture was coming this year. It was especially popular on TikTok, where religious believers spoke in-depth about what they believed was to come. Folks on TikTok and beyond turned the latest Rapture into a meme, and it’s a perfect Halloween costume: think angel wings, LED halos, and chaotic glitter. Bring a friend dressed as someone who was “left behind.”

vladischern/Adobe Stock

Advertisement

10. Angry Rosalina

These fake Mario movie renderings fooled the internet for a week. People obsessed over “Angry Rosalina,” a scowling, dramatic version of the princess. To recreate it, wear a blue gown, a blonde wig, a crown, and an exaggerated frown for photos.

This meme mocked his lackluster stage energy. Wear a dull, baggy tracksuit outfit, hold a mic, and refuse to emote all night.

Advertisement

A bizarre economic meme-slash-conspiracy theory compared how busy pizza joints near the Pentagon were to possible global threats. Cardboard Pentagon costume + pizza boxes = instant hit.

Andrii/Adobe Stock

Advertisement

13. Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s messy breakup

This meme blended celebrity gossip and politics after it seemed like the honeymoon period of Musk and Trump’s buddy-buddy political friendship ended in June.

14. Laura Loomer vs. the “EVIL MARXIST POPE”

This tweet from Loomer, calling the new pope “EVIL MARXIST POPE” on social media, led to endless jokes. A pope costume plus “evil” accessories can capture the energy of her out-of-pocket statement.

Advertisement

15. 100 men vs. one gorilla

A bizarre debate of whether 100 men could defeat one gorilla turned into a meme on social media. Go as the gorilla with tiny army figures or Barbies glued to look like they are climbing up your gorilla body!

Advertisement

Trump claimed that grocery prices would go down if he were elected for a second term. Instead, prices skyrocketed. In January, eggs were rationed and prices rose to an all-time high. People coped by memeing about it.

Another flexible meme to reinterpret a million different ways. What do you have to brag about? Show it off in costumed form!

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.