‘And I’m resigning right now’: Whole Foods worker quits on the spot after allegedly falsely accusing customer of stealing steak in viral video

A viral TikTok video shows a Whole Foods worker quitting on the spot after allegedly falsely accusing a customer of stealing meat.

User @losworld.dg seemingly reposted the video. The text overlay and voiceover read: “Whole Foods employee quits after accusing customer of stealing.” The incident reportedly took at please at a Whole Foods location in Berkeley.

The footage starts with a woman going into Whole Foods. She says she purchased a steak at the store and points to a man in a butcher’s jacket.

“This man right here runs to my car, scares the shit out of me. Scared the whole shit out of me,” she says. “He accused me of stealing a steak.”

The worker seemingly admits his mistake, telling the woman: “And I’m resigning right now, miss; I’m sorry.”

The worker is holding an apparent receipt that proves the customer purchased the steak.

The woman says the employee went into her car to physically retrieve the meat.

She repeatedly tells the employees that “he scared the shit out of me.” Another employee asks her to stop recording, but she continues, saying that the man “opened up my car door and took my meat.”

The top comment on the video reads: “He resigned because she knew he was going to get fired for that because he violated company rules.”

Many large corporations asks their employees to not go after stolen products if they aren’t loss prevention officers. To that point, another commenter noted, “If I’m at work, I ain’t doing anything but my job. They don’t pay me extra to play security or loss prevention.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Whole Foods for comment.

