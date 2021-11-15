man pulling off dreadlock wig with caption "When you see a white guy wearing dreads on halloween"

@nellyfurtadostan/TikTok

‘Doing the lord’s work’: TikToker’s takedown of white guy wearing dreadlock wig goes viral

'Thank you for your service.'

Kahron Spearman 

Kahron Spearman

Internet Culture

Published Nov 15, 2021   Updated Nov 15, 2021, 1:27 pm CST

viral video shows a TikToker tweaking a man’s Halloween costume while at what appears to be a club.

@nellyfurtadostan posted the video of himself dancing at the Halloween event. Nearby is another white party-goer who is wearing a dreadlock wig as part of his costume. He is also wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jacket.

The caption read: “sorry, Trevor; it’s called allyship.”

The text overlay said: “When you see a white guy wearing dreads on Halloween.”

@nellyfurtadostan, dances by and snatches the wig off the man.

@nellyfurtadostan

sorry trevor, it’s called allyship xx #halloween #fyp #culturalreset

♬ Genesis – Justice

He appears to have completed the dreadlock wig-snatch without contestation from the man.

The comments section is full of people praising and thanking @nellyfurtadostan.

“The real ally,” one commented. Others said he was “doing the lord’s work.”

“Thank you for your service,” another said.

“Y’all realize the dreads were a part of the guy’s ‘costume’?? That adds to the problem,” another said.

The TikToker also revealed what he did with the wig, saying in response to one comment: “I believe I threw it on the ground.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @nellyfurtadostan for comment.

Today’s Top Stories

‘If I saw this at a local Subway, I would not be bothered’: Subway worker makes sandwiches with baby strapped to chest in viral TikTok
Viral TikTok of flyers left in apartment doors sparks theories
Female soldier calls out military’s double standards for weight, sparking debate in viral TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Nov 15, 2021, 11:12 am CST

Kahron Spearman

Kahron Spearman is a music/film critic and copywriter. His feature work can be regularly found in 'The Austin Chronicle'.

Kahron Spearman