‘Doing the lord’s work’: TikToker’s takedown of white guy wearing dreadlock wig goes viral

A viral video shows a TikToker tweaking a man’s Halloween costume while at what appears to be a club.
@nellyfurtadostan posted the video of himself dancing at the Halloween event. Nearby is another white party-goer who is wearing a dreadlock wig as part of his costume. He is also wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jacket.
The caption read: “sorry, Trevor; it’s called allyship.”
The text overlay said: “When you see a white guy wearing dreads on Halloween.”
@nellyfurtadostan, dances by and snatches the wig off the man.
He appears to have completed the dreadlock wig-snatch without contestation from the man.
The comments section is full of people praising and thanking @nellyfurtadostan.
“The real ally,” one commented. Others said he was “doing the lord’s work.”
“Thank you for your service,” another said.
“Y’all realize the dreads were a part of the guy’s ‘costume’?? That adds to the problem,” another said.
The TikToker also revealed what he did with the wig, saying in response to one comment: “I believe I threw it on the ground.”
The Daily Dot reached out to @nellyfurtadostan for comment.
Today’s Top Stories
|‘If I saw this at a local Subway, I would not be bothered’: Subway worker makes sandwiches with baby strapped to chest in viral TikTok
|Viral TikTok of flyers left in apartment doors sparks theories
|Female soldier calls out military’s double standards for weight, sparking debate in viral TikTok
|Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.