Viral TikTok shows white Baptist church member dressing up as ‘Muslim’ for Halloween festival

A white New Life Baptist Church member in Independence, Kansas dressed up as a “Muslim” for his costume at a local Halloween festival, sparking outrage on TikTok.

TikToker Brooke, or @notyourhunniii1, posted a video on Sunday, which has amassed over 215,100 views and 29,400 likes, showing a man dressed in a kaffiyeh and white cleric’s robe while working a church booth at what appears to be a Halloween festival.

“What are you supposed to be?” Brooke asks the church booth member.

“Just an Arab or Muslim or whatever,” the man shrugs.

The video then zooms into the man’s face, and then the faces of his companions to capture their reaction to their fellow booth member’s racial stereotyping. One lady working next to him, who is dressed as Winnie the Pooh, looks uncomfortable.

The video is captioned, “New life baptist church in Independence Kansas thought dressing as ‘just an Arab or Muslim’ was appropriate.”

Many of the commenters pointed out how inappropriate stereotyping an entire religion and geographical area of people is, then making their culture a costume.

“My culture, race, ethnicity, and religion is not a Halloween costume,” says @buggiesdead.

“Clearly not one of the three wise men,” says @chingona081.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brooke and the New Life Baptist Church of Independence, Kansas for comment.

