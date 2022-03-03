‘Well will you look at that?’: Man finesses Whataburger drive-thru worker into giving him a small water cup with a Dr. Pepper in viral TikTok, sparking debate

In a viral video, a TikToker asks a Whataburger worker for a small water cup filled with Dr. Pepper in an attempt to finesse a free soda. The clip has amassed 1.5 million views, with users debating in the comments.

The TikTok was posted on Monday by Francisco Encinia (@pacoelnako). “Can you do me a favor? Can I get a small water cup with Dr. Pepper?” the TikToker asks the worker after grabbing his bag of food.

While the clip ends before Encinia shows if he got the soda, the Whataburger worker appears to agree and turns back into the kitchen area to grab the drink.

“Well would you look at that,” the text overlay and voiceover note.

Some commenters felt as though Encinia was taking advantage of the Whataburger worker, even warning against showing their face in the clip to avoid them losing their job.

“I believe it is a psychological trick,” user @robbyrobie said. “When you ask someone to do you a favor, [it] makes them feel closer to you somehow.”

“Don’t show her face. Don’t want her to lose her job,” another urged.

“Aye man get her off camera. Don’t get her fired,” a third said.

Others were eager to try this trick for themselves to see if they could also score a free soda next time they go through the drive-thru.

“The next time bills are tight, I will try this.” one user said. “Dressing up and flirting is way too much work on a Tuesday.”

As the now-viral clip gains traction, most commenters are debating whether or not the Whataburger worker’s nice gesture could mean something more.

“That smile means more mans pulling,” one user said in a comment that was liked by Encinia.

“How does she want him? She’s getting him what he asked for,” another user said.

“She don’t want him, she just kind enough to finish off the night with a free Dr. Pepper,” user @elcapoxxxxx wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Whataburger via email and to Encinia via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories: