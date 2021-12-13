‘Bro expected free food. And cried when they said no’: Male ‘Karen’ films Wendy’s workers at drive-thru—it backfires

A Wendy’s customer is being called a “Karen” after posting his interaction with workers in the drive-thru.

The video has reached over 1.6 million views as users continue to weigh in on the incident.

The video, posted by Nick (@bandzzworld89), is captioned: “Shoulda never gave y’all Wendy’s workers no money 15 dollars an hour got em acting brand new.”

In the video, Nick is at the drive-thru window in an apparent argument with the Wendy’s employees. They are withholding his drinks as there appears to be a disagreement over the order.

“I can record you…say whatever you want my man,” Nick tells one employee who asked him to stop recording.

“Do you want your food or not?” another cashier says.

“What do you guys want to do? You want to keep going this route?” Nick says, holding his hands out. The cashiers close the window and turn around.

When one cashier returns to open the window, the drinks fly toward the car.

It is unclear if the employee meant to throw them at the customer.

“Bro expected free food. And cried when they said no,” commented @lecheisbad.

In a response video to @lecheisbad, Nick explains he wasn’t informed the Wendy’s location was cash-only after waiting for over 30 minutes in line. The card reader was allegedly down, and he was frustrated at having wasted his time.

TikTok commenters largely sided with the employees, however.

“Leave them workers alone,” said @jaaayyyce.

“It’s not the workers fault the card reader is down and they are forced to continue with orders…you’re instigating an already stressful situation…” said @savevani.

“I was at home depot, and their system went down. So I should’ve got my materials for free? I was there like 90 minutes,” commented @a1inamillion.

“Even if they only told you at the window you could’ve been respectful & said “oh i don’t have cash on me, i’m sorry’& left,” added @kerriann13.

Nick and Wendy’s did not immediately return the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

More fast food news