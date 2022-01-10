A TikTok shows Walmart employees holding price scanners like guns.

Walmart workers allegedly fired after video of them using price scanners as guns in hip-hop parody goes viral, sparking debate

'Walmart is not in the position to fire anyone.'

Several Walmart workers were supposedly fired after using price scanners as guns in a video.

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 9, Walmart employees hold the store’s price scanners like guns set to a hip-hop song called “Dolo Stank.”

“They all got fired,” TikToker @mbkstank wrote in the video’s overlay text. The TikTok features eight Walmart employees.

They got Walmart lit though😂

The video received mixed reviews in the comments section. Some cautioned that @mbkstank should have included a flash warning, as the price scanners all flash at the camera. Others thought the employees didn’t deserve to be fired.

“Walmart is not in the position to fire anyone,” @allureelements commented. @sloodrtw agreed and questioned why the employees shown were fired.

“Y’all juss havin fun got fired over that,” @offixial.kxrio wrote.

Other TikTokers called Walmart out for its firing practices as well: TikToker @jaceeyoulaterwh0re went viral for saying that she was suddenly fired after her supervisors told her she was “such a great worker.”

Still, some commenters on @mbkstank’s TikTok thought that employees shouldn’t mess around on company time, regardless of how well the video turned out.

“This is a business not a [playground],” @marquirethearteest24 wrote.

“While they was playing on the job,” @cynful_69 commented before speculating that “Ppl was shoplifting” while the workers were busy creating the video.

“Work is not where you play at,” @terranceva2sc wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mbkstank and Walmart via email.

Tricia Crimmins is a journalist and comedian based in New York City.

