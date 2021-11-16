‘Who acts like this?’: Walmart worker says teens destroyed aisle after he asked them to stop filming

Teens allegedly destroyed an aisle in Walmart after a worker asked them to stop filming in the store, according to a viral TikTok.

@crispy_chris01, or Christopher, is a Walmart employee who says he asked some teens to stop filming in the store. In response, the teens allegedly trashed an aisle and spilled various fluids and foods on the floor. Captioned “Walmart Woes or Walmart-O’s,” the six-second video got over 138,400 views and 10,100 likes since being posted on Monday.

https://www.tiktok.com/@crispy_chris01/video/7030664669509537029?

Text overlay reads, “When you ask teenagers to stop filming inside the store, who acts like this?” Damage is done to the aisle, which is covered in what appears to be spilled milk and cereal.

Christopher alleged in the comments section: “Note: They were caught running and given a Trespass warning.”

Many of the 321 comments shamed the teens.

“I know they thought they were so cool,” @adiepooh said.

“And they are the ones calling retail workers Karen,” another user, @victorxochi, wrote.

The comments section quickly devolved into a debate over whether the prank was a generational issue.

“Tell me, what’s wrong with the younger generation these days?,” @kelsony2015 questioned.

“And they say what about them being ‘woke’ excuse me???” another commented.

Some claimed such behavior isn’t generational, however.

“This isn’t new to younger generations, now we just have social media to blast it,” @funofme8 said.

“It’s not even a generational thing, y’all just don’t know how to parent your kids and teach them how to act,” @certified.freak alleged.

The Daily Dot reached out to @crispy_chris01 for comment.

Today’s Top Stories