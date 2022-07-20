Student roasts ‘diversity paparazzi’ who plastered her photo on predominantly white university website

A Black college student says that after she avoided campus “paparazzi” at her predominantly white institution all year, she still ended up on her college’s website.

Yaël Nkoy Iyema (@jaelwritess), a student at the University of Denver, posted a TikTok calling out the “diversity paparazzi” at her school for using a photo of her, a student of color, on the front page of its housing website on June 30. The photo shows her and another student smiling.

In the video, Iyema shows the photo of her the university used after saying she spent the “entire year trying to avoid the diversity paparazzi at my [predominantly white institution].” She wrote in the video’s caption that she “DIDNT EVEN KNOW UNTIL MOVE OUT WEEK.”

Iyema commented on her video that Black students make up 2% of the population of the University of Denver, and the university reported Black students making up 3% of the population in 2018.

Despite having historically low percentages of racial diversity across student bodies, predominantly white institutions are known for featuring photos of students of color on campus marketing materials.

And many commenters on Iyema’s video related to her experience.

“I was all over my campus diversity photos for 7 years,” @f0chadilla commented. “I graduated in 4.”

“I was on the diversity and inclusion page of my super yt PWI,” @userr92892301wrote.

“Chileeee you would have thought I was the class President of my college with all the pics,” @karessacamille commented

“I used to think it was really cool that I was in all the pics & ads for my school,” @_twerkwithme_ wrote. “Then I realized what they were doing.”

Others said Iyema should be compensated for her school using her likeness or at least asked for her permission to use her photo.

“Theyyy better run u a check,” @soleortizruizz commented.

“Check your college’s policies. You can probably revoke any consent to being used in marketing materials,” @erinmichaels0 wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Iyema via Instagram direct message and the University of Denver through email.

