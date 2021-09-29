‘You stole it!’: TikToker tracks phone only to find it in woman’s purse

A viral TikTok video shows a TikToker tracking down her phone to a woman’s purse after she says it was taken at the club.

The video was posted by TikToker Abby Wood, @abbywood000, on Monday, and it has since been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

The video shows people from Wood’s group, along with Wood, approaching several women sitting in a row at a restaurant. “What’re you looking for?” asks someone from the group of Women.

The group of four women stand up and look around. One says: “Oh you’re looking for a phone.”

Wood hushes others so that they can hear the phone ring.

One woman says, “It’s in my purse.”

Wood takes the phone from the woman, and the woman appears shocked, saying “Weird!”

“You stole it!” says the person filming before laughing.

Viewers lauded the filmer for “loudly shaming” the woman and noted in the comments section that they would have “made a bigger scene.” “I would’ve popped her just cause,” one said.

Many also said they don’t buy the look of shock on the woman’s face. “Somehow, magically it ended in my purse,” one commenter quipped. “What kind of wizardry is this.”

“Was she really about to say that it ‘randomly got in her purse,’” another said.

According to the video’s caption, Wood isn’t pressing any charges.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Abby Wood.

