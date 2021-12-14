TikToker says Target let her steal $3,000 worth of stuff over several years ‘so they can actually send her to jail’

A TikToker claimed in a viral TikTok video that Target let her steal $3,000 worth of goods over several years “so they can actually send her to jail.”

Ashley Hernandez (@ashleyherrnandezz) posted the clip on Monday. The video has over 1.4 million views and 174,000 likes. She wrote in the caption, “I know I’m using this trend wrong, but idc.”

The overlay text reads, as she pretends to cry, “Stealing from Target for years and thinking nothing of it.”

“Them compiling a whole case against me over the years and letting me steal $3,000, so they can actually send me to jail,” the text continues.

@ashleyherrnandezz I know im using the trend wrong but idc ♬ original sound – Сука

Hernandez joked in the comments section about “Target & Walmart reading these comments.”

One woman joked, “So…my limit’s $2,999?”

Another asked, “Can I call them and get my current balance?”

The alleged $3,000 threshold and its origin is unknown, but it could be tied to her state’s theft and larceny laws.

Another commenter alleged that Target “keeps tabs on people.”

“Never borrow from the same location too many times,” they continued.

Replying to this comment, a commenter who claims to be a former employee wrote, “I can confirm that they have a whole database between Targets even if you steal from one, one could also know.”

“They can track you by your card number when you check out and by your app, if you have it. I’m also pretty sure they have facial recognition. They have hundreds of cameras in multiple asset protection employees who walk around the store in regular clothes,” the alleged ex-worker continued.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashley Hernandez and Target for comment.

Today’s Top Stories