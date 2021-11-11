TikToker catches man allegedly staring at her while she works out—so she starts to stare back

A TikToker says she caught a man staring at her working out, so she decided to stare back at him before addressing him directly.

Captioned “Don’t sit there and tell me you’re not doing something when I have proof,” the viral TikTok received over 2.2 million views and 207,200 likes since being posted earlier in the week.

@fit_with_heidi’s video features a man working out in the same area as her, and he appears to be looking in her direction. The video is narrated through a series of text overlays.

“This creepy old guy at the gym kept coming over and staring at me,” the text overlay alleges. “So I told my husband, and he came over and worked out next to me.”

The TikToker is then accompanied by her husband in the video.

“Even after he came over he continued to stare,” the text overlay alleges. “I decided to stop working out and stare back.”

While the man is off-camera, the TikToker stares in one direction. She then says she confronted him, telling him she captured him on film.

“I thought he got the picture. I attempted to do my set. Then I got fed up and went over and addressed him,” the text overlay notes. “I told him if he’s gonna workout in this corner he needed to stop staring and making me uncomfortable. His response was: ‘I’m just looking around.'”

She alleges he “shut up real quick” after she notified him that she records her workouts and has “him on film.”

Some of the 1,406 commenters victim-blamed @fit_with_heidi.

“I don’t want to be stared at, but I’ll post my workout on social media for all to see,” one said.

“Wear pants like that and expected something different??,” another questioned.

However, many of the commenters pointed out that victim-blaming can be what makes women unsafe in the first place.

“She’s choosing what parts of it she wants for herself and which parts she shares,” @graceonehundred said.

“She’s wearing normal workout clothes. Quit victim blaming,” @laurynkeene urged.

“It’s the fact you have him deadass staring at you on film and the boys in these comments are saying he’s just opening his eyes,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @fit_with_heidi for comment.

