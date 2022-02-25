‘I hope you don’t go around making single moms feel special like this then never talk to them again bro’: TikToker gets single mom’s number at Target as ‘prank,’ sparking outrage

A TikToker’s “prank” video showing him asking a single mother for her number has sparked outrage on the platform.

In the video, Ethan—one of the “SusDudes” running the account @sus4life, a TikTok account that primarily shares videos showing young men hitting on women in public, along with other “prank” videos—approaches a woman with her child in Target and asks for her number.

After finding out that the woman is single and complimenting the woman on her appearance, she relents and programs a number into his phone. “I’ll give you my number and see if you call,” she says. The two vaguely discuss their ages, and, at one point, the TikToker tries to clap with the woman’s child, saying to the child: “I’m getting your mom’s number, yay! Yay, your mom’s number.”

The video has since garnered 5.1 million views since it was posted on Jan. 31.

According to the “About” page of the YouTube channel linked to the TikTok account, these videos are “just a lil’ sus.”

The TikToker’s captions imply the video was meant to be a prank. “#pranks #hotmoms #prank,” part of the caption reads. Many viewers failed to find the video humorous, however, calling the poster out for messing with single moms.

“I hope you don’t go around making single moms feel special like this then never talk to them again bro,” one commenter wrote.

“You better call bro,” another commenter wrote. “She’s a single mother. Don’t mess with her emotions. Ain’t cool. At least have the talk beforehand.”

A TikToker claiming to be the woman in the video, “Jenn,” chimed in via the comments section.

“Hi, I’m the Jenn in the video,” she wrote. “I think these kinds of ‘pranks’ are ridiculous. Please do a better job of blurring my face, Ethan.”

She reposted the video to her own TikTok account, @jlo27916, with the caption stating that she and her child are “lowkey famous now.” Her reposting of the video has drawn over 17,000 views on TikTok.

@jlo27916 Layne and I are low key TikTok famous 😂 might as well post since people recognize me anyway 🙄 ♬ original sound – Jenn Losoya

“Honestly sad that someone would do this to someone as a ‘joke’ for views,” one commenter wrote on @jlo27916’s video. “Us single moms hav real lives, real feelings. SMH.”

“Seriously!” @jlo27916 responded. “I feel the same. I already deal with inconsistent men my age. I don’t need younger ones too. I have to work and be a mom to three. Keep up a household… etc. I really don’t have the time or the energy to get involved in shit like this. My time is honestly valuable. He didn’t see it that way.”

The Daily Dot reached out to SusDudes via email and to @jlo27916 via a comment on her video.

