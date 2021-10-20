man's head with shaven line down middle

TikToker shaves boyfriend’s head after he allegedly cheated, sparking debate

'This is actually abusive.'

In a viral TikTok video, a girl approaches a man while he’s lying down with clippers and shaves part of his hair off. The video is set to Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.”

Courtney Brothers (@cortbugg) posted the video on Oct. 19 and captioned it: “when he says you’re the only one.” It was taken off the platform early afternoon Wednesday.

Before being taken down, one of the top comments on the video rooted the TikToker on.

“If this is true… he deserved it,” @britneydonoso commented.

“Girl you [should’ve] done more,” @misspeppapig69 wrote. “Hair grows.”

Others, however, told Brothers that giving her boyfriend what looks to be an unwanted haircut is “assault” and called the act “abusive.”

“This is actually abusive,” @peachsnowcone wrote.

“No matter how much that person deserved it this is still a crime,” another user, @mistymountains8, alleged.

While giving someone an unwanted haircut is reportedly considered assault in the U.K. and Australia, the Daily Dot hasn’t found sufficient evidence to support commenters’ claims in the U.S.

Brothers did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

